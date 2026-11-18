MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GIL), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's publicly traded securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York.

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Gildan investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Gildan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Gildan had been“stuffing” its distributors and customers with excess product beyond underlying end-user demand, including by offering incentives and extended payment terms at quarter-end to pull sales forward. The report further alleged that this practice had obscured several years of declining organic revenue and had pulled forward approximately $500 million of revenue from upcoming quarters in 2026.

On this news, the price of Gildan shares fell $11.63, or 18.7%, from a close of $61.97 on June 15, 2026, to a close of $50.34 on June 16, 2026.

The case is Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., No. 1:26-cv-02126.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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