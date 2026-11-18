MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (the“Company”) today announced that on November 13, 2026, its Indonesian operating subsidiary, PT AGCC AITECH INDONESIA (the“Indonesian Subsidiary”), entered into two definitive contracts with separate contractors for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (“MEP”) works for Phase 1B of the Company's planned AGCC-JKT01 data center in West Java, Indonesia (the“Data Center”): an equipment supply agreement for the procurement and supply of MEP equipment (the“Supply Contract”) and an installation works contract for the installation of the MEP equipment and systems (the“Installation Contract” and, together with the Supply Contract, the“Contracts”). The Contracts are in addition to the letters of award for the MEP equipment and installation works for Phase 1A of the Data Center previously announced by the Company on September 1, 2026.

The aggregate contract price under the Contracts is in a range between US$60 million and US$65 million, exclusive of Indonesian value-added tax. Each Contract is priced on a fixed lump-sum basis and is subject to adjustment only as provided in the relevant Contract, including for variations instructed by the Indonesian Subsidiary. The contract prices are denominated in U.S. dollars and are payable in Indonesian Rupiah at the Bank Indonesia middle rate on the relevant invoice date.

The Contracts provide for delivery of the equipment and completion of the installation works during 2027, in accordance with the milestones set out in the Contracts. Each Contract provides for liquidated damages for delay, subject to a cap, and for a defects notification period following taking-over of the installed works. The Indonesian Subsidiary may terminate either Contract for convenience on notice, subject to payment for work performed and other costs reasonably incurred by the relevant contractor.

The Contracts relate to the construction of the Data Center and do not themselves generate revenue. Completion of Phase 1B and commencement of operations at the Data Center remain subject to, among other things, performance by the contractors engaged by the Company and its subsidiaries (the“Group”), completion of related construction and power supply works, availability of funding and applicable regulatory approvals. The Contracts do not by themselves guarantee successful completion of Phase 1B or of the Data Center, or operational capacity, customer utilization, revenue, profitability or positive cash flow.

About Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two principal business focuses: (i) its established premium whisky operations; and (ii) the development of AI computing infrastructure and cloud-based computing services. These two lines of business represent the Company's primary operational pillars, with the Company dedicating substantial resources to the development and scaling of its AI computing infrastructure business. The Company's whisky operations include procurement and distribution of bottled whisky, procurement and distribution of raw cask whisky, and cask-to-bottle and distribution services, including brand-authorized bottling, packaging and sales, in Taiwan and select international markets.

Since early 2026, the Company has launched and been developing its AI Computing Infrastructure Initiative through subsidiaries in Singapore, Indonesia and other jurisdictions. This initiative represents a principal business focus, backed by substantive contractual arrangements for commercial AI computing cloud services and the development of supporting data center, power, network and technical infrastructure. The Company's historical operating revenue has been derived from its whisky operations, and the AI computing business remains in development and deployment and is subject to significant business, financing, construction, technology, regulatory, customer demand and execution risks.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These include statements concerning the manufacture, delivery, installation, testing and completion of the MEP equipment and works; the timing of Phase 1B and of the Data Center; future payments and expenditure under the Contracts; and the Company's intended development and operation of its AI computing infrastructure business. Words such as“may,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Manufacturing, shipping, customs clearance, installation and testing may be delayed; contractors and their suppliers may fail to perform; and liquidated damages and other contractual remedies may be insufficient to compensate the Group for delay or defective performance. Variations, related construction and power supply works and other project costs may increase total expenditure, and funding may not be available when required or on acceptable terms. Changes in exchange rates, taxes, import and customs requirements, permits and other regulatory requirements may delay the project or increase its cost. Additional risks include insufficient customer demand, competition, technological change and operational interruptions. The Group may incur substantial payment obligations before or without corresponding customer receipts. These matters could materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.

Further risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd

No. 23-1, Shenzun Rd., Shengang Dist.

Taichung City 429014, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Phone: +886-4-2254-0373

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