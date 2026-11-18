MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday recalled a hilarious childhood memory involving Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The actress revealed that she once called him“uncle” and even made him sit through her performances of his popular songs.

Speaking on Koffee with Karan, Ananya opened up about being a huge Hrithik fan since childhood. Recalling one such incident, she said she and her friends spotted the actor leaving a birthday party and stopped him to perform for him.

“Hrithik sir was there and he was leaving the party. We caught his hand and said, 'Uncle, please, please, we want to show you Dhoom Machaale,'” Ananya recalled.

She said the young performers then danced to Dhoom Machaale three times for Hrithik, followed by Crazy Kiya Re.

“Then he sat there and we did Dhoom Machaale for him three times. We did Crazy Kiya Re and I think by the end of it he was just like, 'I can't see this anymore.' So we just left performing,” she said.

“I love that you said uncle to poor Hrithik,” Karan Johar added.

“He was my first love, by the way,” Ananya replied.“My first word was Hrithik,” she joked, before adding,“It's not my first word, I am being dramatic.”

Ananya went on to recall another childhood encounter with the actor at a birthday party.

“Once I went to this birthday party when I was very small, and I saw Hrithik. And I was like, 'Hrithik!' And my mom was just like, 'Who's star-struck child is this?'” she recalled.

“But I'm very star-struck. Till date,” Ananya said.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik's songs Dhoom Machaale and Crazy Kiya Re, from the Dhoom and Dhoom 2 franchises respectively, became popular dance tracks.

Talking about Ananya Panday, the actress who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her Bollywood debut a few years ago.

She was recently seen on the talk show Koffee with Karan alongside Shanaya Kapoor and businesswoman Ananya Birla.

–IANS

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