Cyclone Akvan continues to move north-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about weather conditions along India's eastern coast. The system is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha coastline on Friday, November 20.

According to the India Meteorological Department's Kolkata coastal weather bulletin issued on November 18, the severe cyclonic storm was centred over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal at 5:30 pm. It was located approximately 500 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The bulletin said the system could cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. At the time of the bulletin, maximum sustained wind speeds were estimated at 90–100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Although West Bengal is not in the cyclone's projected landfall zone, its associated weather conditions are expected to bring widespread rainfall to parts of the state.

Heavy Rain Alert In South Bengal: These Districts Are Likely To Receive Rain

Rainfall activity is expected to increase across South Bengal from Thursday, November 19. According to the Asianet News Bangla report, several districts are likely to experience light to moderate showers, while isolated areas could receive heavy rainfall.

The districts likely to experience rainfall include:

- North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas

- East Midnapore and West Midnapore

- Jhargram

- Kolkata and Howrah

South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are particularly likely to receive heavy rainfall. Kolkata and Howrah may experience light to moderate showers.

The IMD's latest subdivision-wise warning, issued on November 19, confirms the possibility of heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday. It has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather.

The latest warning upgrades the rainfall outlook for Friday, November 20, when very heavy rainfall is forecast over Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rain is also expected on Saturday, November 21.

Rain To Continue Until Saturday, Temperature May Dip Across Bengal

The impact of the changing weather conditions is expected to continue over the weekend. According to the Asianet report, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive rainfall through Saturday, November 21.

The IMD's November 19 warning bulletin supports this forecast, with heavy rainfall expected on November 21 across Gangetic West Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather are also likely during this period.

The coastal weather bulletin issued by IMD Kolkata at 9:53 pm on November 18 also warned of rain or thundershowers at many places along the West Bengal coast. Northeasterly winds of 20–25 knots, gusting up to 30 knots, are expected. Sea conditions may turn rough to very rough occasionally.