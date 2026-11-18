Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan continues to move over the west-central Bay of Bengal, bringing the possibility of intense rainfall and strong winds along India's eastern coastline.

According to the India Meteorological Department's National Bulletin No. 27, issued at 2:30 am on November 19, the system was centred near latitude 13.9°N and longitude 85.3°E at 11:30 pm on November 18. It was located approximately 480 km southeast of Narsapur, 510 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 600 km south of Gopalpur.

The cyclone is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. At the time of crossing, it is likely to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

This is a change from the earlier forecast, which had projected a possible landfall between Nellore and Tuni as a very severe cyclonic storm with winds reaching 120-130 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Alert Today: Coastal Districts Face Extremely Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more possible in some locations.

The latest district-wise rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, places the northeastern and northern coastal belt under red and orange alerts, while parts of the central coastal region are under a yellow warning.

The districts facing heightened weather risks include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu and Prakasam.

SPSR Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor are among the districts under a yellow alert.

The weather department expects rainfall to gradually weaken on November 21, although isolated heavy showers may continue over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas should remain alert, particularly because strong winds, rough seas and possible inundation of low-lying areas could add to the impact of the cyclone.

Telangana And Hyderabad Weather: Rain Alert As Cyclone Akvan Influences Conditions

Telangana is also expected to experience the impact of Cyclone Akvan, although the rainfall threat is comparatively lower than along the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

According to the latest IMD National Bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over eastern Telangana on November 20. Light to moderate showers are expected at many places in the region.

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana may experience changing weather conditions as the system moves northwards. However, the latest national bulletin specifically highlights eastern Telangana for isolated heavy rainfall rather than forecasting extremely heavy rainfall across the state.

The IMD has also forecast rainfall over Chhattisgarh on November 20 and 21, while parts of Jharkhand could receive heavy showers on the same dates.

Residents should keep track of fresh weather advisories, particularly as the cyclone approaches the coastline. Fishermen have also been advised to stay away from affected sea areas as rough to very rough conditions are expected around the cyclone's projected path.