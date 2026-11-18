MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-day program at The Sagamore South Beach convenes global leaders in art, technology, finance and culture, December 2–5

Miami, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBasel announced“The Next Renaissance,” its 2026 Miami Art Week program, December 2–5 at The Sagamore South Beach. Confirmed participants include Rohan Marley; J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of Hilton Family Office; Christina Getty of Getty Family Office; Danielle Maybach of Maybach Family Office; Consuelo Vanderbilt of Vanderbilt Family Office; Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner; Commissioner Alex Fernandez; musician and entrepreneur Scott Page.

“Art is intersecting with technology. Culture is intersecting with capital,” said Scott Spiegel, Founder and CEO of BitBasel.“Miami Art Week provides an extraordinary international stage to connect the communities defining what comes next.”

Program highlights



Jamaica Basel - presented with Change the Frequency (CTF) and Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM), with support from the Government of Jamaica. Participants include the Hon. Olivia“Babsy” Grange, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; former senator Barbara Blake-Hannah; and CTF's Makonnen Hanna and Michael King Jr. Musical performances will include Zion Marley and DJ Nasty, DJ Khaled's official tour DJ with We The Best.

Miami Art Week Family Office Forum - expanded for 2026, convening family offices, investors and collectors to discuss art as an alternative asset, wealth stewardship and philanthropic investment. Confirmed participants include J. Bradley Hilton, Christina Getty, Danielle Maybach and Consuelo Vanderbilt.

Second Annual BitBasel Day, December 4 - presented in collaboration with the City of Miami Beach and featuring Commissioner Alex Fernandez. The inaugural BitBasel Day was proclaimed by the City in 2025.

25th Annual Sagamore Brunch - marks 25 years of a longstanding Miami Art Week tradition.

Marley Coffee Pop-Up Bar & Lounge - open throughout the program; the event will also spotlight Marley Coffee's return and planned North American expansion under founder Rohan Marley and new partners.

Eataly - official food and dining partner, serving guests throughout the program.

Art and technology exhibits - include the BitBasel Silver Michelangelo Exhibit; BitBasel Space“Art to the Moon”; a Lincoln Road augmented reality exhibit with Augmento; and immersive experiences by MetaSill. Seed2Table Web3 & Crypto Investor Night - supported by Delta Air Lines.

Additional participating organizations include The Florida Bar Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section; University of Florida Blockchain Lab; and Libeara by SC Ventures. More artists, speakers and exhibitions will be announced in the coming weeks.

About BitBasel

BitBasel is a Miami-based art and technology platform connecting artists, collectors, technologists, investors and cultural leaders through exhibitions, forums and international cultural programming.

Event: The Next Renaissance | December 2–5, 2026 | The Sagamore South Beach, Miami Beach | bitbasel.miami

Event Partners: Marley Coffee | Eataly

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