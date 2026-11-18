MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) South Korea's annual college entrance exam was held nationwide on Thursday, with authorities making all-out efforts to crack down on cheating involving smart devices and artificial intelligence (AI).

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the nation's most consequential academic exam, began at 1,312 test centres across the country at 8:40 a.m. and is set to end at 5:45 p.m.

A total of 551,864 people have applied for this year's exam, with authorities deploying some 75,000 proctors and around 8,400 additional personnel to catch cheaters across test centres nationwide, reports Yonhap news agency.

The government has strengthened anti-cheating measures for the CSAT after the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam recently confessed to cheating with the help of AI and digital devices, sparking a public outcry.

As part of the measures, every pair of glasses worn by test-takers will be checked for hidden cameras, while buttons on clothing will be covered with stickers to block any miniature cameras.

Outside a high school in southern Seoul before the exam, test-taker Yoon Seong-hwan said he wore contact lenses instead of glasses to avoid being examined.

"I usually wear glasses, but I wore contact lenses because I felt a bit uneasy about being checked (for misconduct)," the 18-year-old said. "I hope all students take the CSAT well without any misconduct."

Parents cheered on their children as they entered test centres, with many worrying the strengthened anti-cheating measures could lead to unwanted distractions during the high-stakes test.

Lee Jeong-ok, whose son is taking the exam at a high school in central Seoul, said she took off all the buttons from her son's clothes at his request.

All electronic devices are banned from exam rooms, with test takers permitted to bring only pencils.

Authorities also sent a disaster alert message, designed to reach nearly all mobile phones nationwide and ring a loud alarm even when devices are muted, at 8:30 a.m. to detect any unsubmitted phones.

Another alert will be sent at an unspecified time during the test.

The government seeks to ban those caught cheating from taking the exam again for 10 years and offer a reward of up to 100 million won (US$75,000) for those who report misconduct.

The CSAT is the culmination of years of gruelling studies for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where the university one goes to can heavily influence career prospects.

Given the stakes, the government makes every effort to cater to their needs on exam day.

All aircraft takeoffs and landings across the country will be banned from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. to minimise noise during the English listening portion of the exam.

Aircraft in flight, excluding those in emergency situations, must remain in the air at an altitude of 3 kilometres or higher under the direction of air traffic control authorities.

In Seoul, the subway service will be increased by 27 runs to help students get to their test centres on time.

The local stock market, which typically opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m., will open and close an hour later to ease morning rush-hour traffic.