Palestinian Envoy Claims No Peace Pathway From New Israeli Politics

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah MA Abushawesh said neither the ruling Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu nor the opposition political bloc in Israel was offering a pathway towards peace or a two-state solution, as political realignments following the recent Israeli elections reshape the country's political landscape.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday on the sidelines of a memorial meeting for CPI-ML founding leader Swadesh Bhattacharya at Sujit Bhavan in Delhi, Abushawesh said Palestinians would assess political parties and leaders based on their attitude towards the Palestinian struggle, while expressing disappointment over the positions of the two major political camps in Israel.

Referring to South African leader Nelson Mandela's approach towards the Palestinian struggle, he said, "We, as Palestinians, used to follow what our great leader in South Africa, Nelson Mandela, taught us: that we are used to valuing and judging people based on their attitude towards our struggle."

"Unfortunately, both the parties, the current ruling party in Israel, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the other party, neither of them is offering us any path to peace or to the two-state solution. So, from our point of view, we are comparing between the bad and the worse," he said.

"A new chapter is opening for Israel's Knesset. It will be a chapter of statesmanship, respectful and substantive dialogue, and fulfilling the Knesset's role as an effective and strong oversight body--an important and critical role in these sensitive times. Matan--I am proud of you and confident in your success," Abushawesh added.

His remarks come amid political developments in Israel following the recent elections, with the formation of a new government still underway. The Israeli Knesset voted 66-52 on Tuesday night to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as its new Speaker. With the development, the change bloc led by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot took control of the parliament despite opposition from incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party. Eisenkot, who holds the mandate to form the next government, faces the task of building a workable political alliance.

On India-Palestine bilateral relations, Abushawesh expressed confidence that the historical ties between the two sides would continue to remain strong, highlighting India's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and its recognition of Palestinian statehood.

"We used to judge also our relation with India based on the historical relation that extended more than 500 years ago. And we have a good relation and very strong relation since more than 1,000 Indian soldiers, whom most of you did not know, are still buried in Palestine, having been killed during the First World War," he said.

Highlighting India's diplomatic support, he said India was the first non-Muslim and non-Arab country to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and to recognise the State of Palestine.

"We have a good relationship with India in the past, now, and I'm pretty sure in the future. India is supporting and backing the Palestinian two-state solution, of course, and the Palestinians in the United Nations," Abushawesh said.

The Palestinian envoy also expressed gratitude towards communist parties in India and across the world for their continued support for the Palestinian cause. Asked about his presence at the memorial meeting for CPI (ML) L founding leader Swadesh Bhattacharya and the relationship between the communist movement and Palestine, Abushawesh said communist parties had historically stood in solidarity with Palestinians.

"I thank you so much indeed for having me. When it came to the CPI, CPI (ML) L, CPI (Marxist) and all of the communist parties, not only here in India but worldwide, communist parties used to support and stand strongly behind the Palestinian question. We are very grateful to all the communists worldwide and to our comrades here in India," he said.