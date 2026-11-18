Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 19: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/L)
|Diesel (Rs/L)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Fuel prices in India are generally revised every morning at 6 am under the dynamic pricing mechanism. Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, follow this system to update retail prices based on several market-related factors.
International crude oil prices remain an important factor influencing domestic fuel costs. Changes in the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar can also affect the price of imported crude oil. Additionally, central excise duty, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and dealer commissions contribute to the final retail price paid by consumers.
Since petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, differences in state taxation continue to influence fuel prices across the country.
Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities in the table below. The figures provide a quick comparison of fuel costs across six major metropolitan centres on November 19.
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