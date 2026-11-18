MENAFN - GetNews)"Experiencing God's Love Through the Gifts and Healing Powers of the Holy Spirit by Marco A. Benavides"Christian nonfiction offers readers a message of hope, healing, spiritual growth, and renewal through faith.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - Marco A. Benavides is promoting Experiencing God's Love Through the Gifts and Healing Powers of the Holy Spirit, a Christian testimony that invites readers to seek a closer relationship with God through prayer, Scripture, service, and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. The book speaks to believers navigating adversity, family struggles, spiritual questions, and the desire for a more grounded faith.

Drawing from real-life experiences, Benavides shares a personal journey shaped by hardship, loss, mental-health challenges, family, and a renewed commitment to God. The book reflects on how faith can help people face difficult seasons with humility, hope, and purpose. Throughout its pages, Scripture and personal testimony are used to encourage readers to look beyond circumstances and remain open to the Holy Spirit's presence in everyday life.

Experiencing God's Love Through the Gifts and Healing Powers of the Holy Spirit is written for Christians seeking encouragement in their spiritual walk, as well as readers searching for a faith-based perspective on healing and restoration. Its message centers on the belief that painful chapters can become a source of strength, service, and renewed purpose.

About the Author

Marco A. Benavides is a retired and disabled military veteran, entrepreneur, humanitarian, visionary, philanthropist, spiritual leader, minority business owner, published author, and motivational public speaker. He is the CEO and founder of the Holy Spirit Ministry Foundation. In 2024, he was acknowledged as an Honored Listee in the Marquis Who's Who publication.

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Available on Amazon: amazon/dp/B0DB9Y7LYY

Book Details

Experiencing God's Love Through the Gifts and Healing Powers of the Holy Spirit By Marco A. Benavides Independently Published Published: July 25, 2024 ISBN: 9781964165264 Genre: Christian Nonfiction, Religious & Spirituality, Christian Testimony

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