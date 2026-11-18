MENAFN - GetNews)""Many of the people who come to us have been told surgery is their only remaining option. When they complete the protocol and realize they can get back to living their lives fully, it validates everything we have built over the last 30 years," said Dr. John Milham, DC."Capital Region Integrative Health provides an alternative for adults facing surgical recommendations for chronic knee and back conditions through the Novo Therapeutic Protocol. Developed by Dr. John Milham, DC, the protocol is designed to address root structural causes using a combination of advanced technologies, potentially allowing patients to maintain active lifestyles without invasive intervention.

Albany, New York - November 18, 2026 - Capital Region Integrative Health today highlighted the growing role of its Novo Therapeutic Protocol as an alternative pathway for adults who have been recommended for knee replacement or spinal surgery. Developed by Dr. John Milham, DC, the protocol offers a non-invasive, technology-driven approach for individuals aged 40 and older whose chronic conditions have not responded to conventional methods.

For many adults, the recommendation for major joint or spinal surgery arrives after years of managing persistent discomfort through various approaches. Too often, the problem continues to persist even after trying traditional physical therapy and chiropractic, as well as injections, and medications. But when these methods fail to produce lasting improvement, surgery often becomes the default next step. Capital Region Integrative Health positions its Novo Therapeutic Protocol as a structured alternative worth exploring before committing to an irreversible surgical procedure.

The protocol employs specific combinations of advanced technologies designed to work in concert to address the underlying factors contributing to chronic conditions. These technologies are selected to stimulate enhanced cellular tissue activity, heal and regenerate the chronic degenerated joint tissue, as well as help rehydrate discs, stimulate the body's own natural stem cell response and repair damaged nerve pathways The integrated nature of the approach distinguishes it from single-modality interventions that address only one aspect of a complex condition.

Dr. Milham developed the protocol drawing on decades of hands-on experience with patients presenting chronic knee pain, sciatica, and conditions involving bulged, herniated, and degenerative discs. His experience treating thousands of complex cases informed the specific technology combinations and sequencing that define the protocol today.

The practice reports that approximately 85 to 90 percent of patients who undergo the Novo Therapeutic Protocol experience meaningful functional improvement. This outcome rate is particularly noteworthy because the protocol is primarily sought by patients who have already tried multiple conventional approaches without adequate results. Many arrive at Capital Region Integrative Health as a last resort, having been told that surgery is their only remaining path forward.

Among the patients served by the practice are individuals who have already undergone one or more surgical procedures but continue to live with significant limitations. Failed back surgery and persistent post-operative knee discomfort represent some of the most challenging cases in musculoskeletal care. For these patients, the Novo Therapeutic Protocol provides an opportunity to address factors that the original surgical intervention did not resolve, offering a structured program focused on restoring function and reducing ongoing limitations.

The target population for the protocol includes active and formerly active adults who want to maintain their independence and quality of life. Whether the goal is returning to recreational sports, keeping up with family obligations, or simply moving through daily routines without significant limitation, the protocol is oriented toward practical functional outcomes that matter to patients in their everyday lives.

Capital Region Integrative Health evaluates each prospective patient individually before enrolling them in the protocol. This screening process ensures that the approach is appropriate for the patient's specific condition, history, and goals. Dr. Milham emphasizes that the practice is selective about which cases it accepts, prioritizing situations where the protocol is most likely to be beneficial based on the clinical presentation.

Individuals interested in learning whether they may be candidates for the Novo Therapeutic Protocol are encouraged to reach out to Capital Region Integrative Health for an initial consultation and evaluation.

About Us

Capital Region Integrative Health is a practice specializing in non-invasive care for chronic knee and back conditions, led by Dr. John Milham, DC. With over 30 years of experience, the practice offers the Novo Therapeutic Protocol, which combines advanced technologies to address the root causes of persistent musculoskeletal conditions in patients who have not found lasting improvement through conventional methods.

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