MENAFN - GetNews)"“Most businesses have already invested years in their website. They should not have to start from zero to reach customers on mobile. Our website to app converter uses AI to take the site a business already has and turn it into Android and iOS apps in about a minute, with push notifications, offline access and store-ready builds. That is the power of no-code with AI - a website becomes an app without a single line of code.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie announces its website to app converter, letting businesses convert website to app for Android and iOS in about 60 seconds, with no code needed.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - Nov. 18, 2026 - Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform trusted by more than 10 million app creators since 2016, today announced its website to app converter, which lets businesses convert website to app in about 60 seconds, turning any public website into installable Android and iOS apps. Website owners simply paste their URL, and the AI reads the site's copy, layout, images and navigation to generate a mobile app that matches the brand - ready to customize, test on a real phone and publish to Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Unlike a bookmark or browser shortcut, the website to app converter produces real, separately signed apps for each platform: APK and AAB files for Android and an IPA file for iOS. The AI adapts the mobile experience to the kind of site it reads. Online stores become product catalog apps with cart and checkout flows, blogs and publications become article-feed apps with offline reading, and portfolios become gallery apps with native swipe navigation. Users can then fine-tune colours, icons, the splash screen and navigation in a visual editor.

The converter works with any public https website, regardless of how it was built. WordPress and WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, Squarespace, Webflow, Ghost and Substack sites are recognized and mapped to native mobile screens, as are Joomla, Drupal, Magento, BigCommerce, Weebly, Blogger and Notion sites. Hand-coded HTML sites and modern frameworks such as React, Vue, Next, Nuxt and Astro convert just as easily. A full website, a single landing page, a subdomain or a web app address are all valid starting points - a link is all the converter needs.

Every converted app wraps the website's content in a native shell that adds real device capabilities. Push notifications reach users' lock screens and can be segmented by behaviour, city or campaign. Offline caching keeps key pages readable without a connection. Face ID, Touch ID and fingerprint login let users skip re-entering passwords, while Apple Pay, Google Pay, Stripe, Razorpay and PayPal can be integrated directly into checkout. Built-in analytics track downloads, active users and retention, with GA4 and Meta Pixel connecting in one click.

When businesses convert website to mobile app with Appy Pie, the apps draw their content directly from the site, so any change made on the website appears in the Android and iOS apps instantly, with no store resubmission required for content updates. This keeps the website and both apps consistent without duplicate work, and removes the ongoing maintenance burden that usually comes with running separate mobile apps. Only major structural changes need a fresh sync, which takes seconds from the dashboard.

For publishing, Appy Pie prepares the assets Google and Apple require, including signed builds that meet current platform requirements, adaptive icons, every required screenshot size, store listing copy, content rating responses and privacy disclosures. Apps can be tested with internal users through TestFlight before going public. The website to app converter is suited to online stores, publishers and bloggers, course creators, restaurants and local services, service businesses and membership communities that want a presence on their customers' home screens.

To convert a website into an Android and iOS app, visit

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, please visit –