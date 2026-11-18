MENAFN - GetNews) Bridget Aileen McDugall's What Is a GG Pop? honors the memories, humor, and lasting love shared across generations.

New York, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - What Is a GG Pop?, a new illustrated children's book by Bridget Aileen McDugall, introduces young readers to the distinctive place a great-grandfather can hold in a family.

With warmth and gentle humor, the book describes a“GG Pop” through the details children may remember: his white hair, his workbench, his love of doo-wop, his stories about the past, and his amusing struggles with cellphones and computers. The story brings these moments together to show how family bonds are built through shared memories, everyday habits, and affection.

The book speaks to children who never had the chance to meet their great-grandfather. Its message is tender and reassuring: even when someone is no longer here, their stories and the love they gave can remain part of a family's life.

McDugall dedicates the book to Bob,“the great grandchildren he loved, and the ones he never got to meet.” That dedication gives the story a personal heart, while its lively illustrations and playful details make it accessible to young readers and families sharing the book together.

Rather than defining a great-grandfather through a formal family label, What Is a GG Pop? lets readers discover him through the things he says, does, remembers, and loves. The result is a celebration of one family's special connection and a reminder of the affection that can span generations.

What Is a GG Pop? is written and illustrated for families, caregivers, and young readers who enjoy stories about family, memory, and the people who help shape a child's world.

Book: What Is a GG Pop? Author: Bridget Aileen McDugall

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