MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an interview with the news agency by Yevhen Voronetskyi, press officer of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen".

Voronetskyi said that they were prepared to carry out further civilian evacuations, despite the fact that Russian forces would use each evacuation operation to rotate their troops and bring in additional forces.

RMAs must ensure support and integration for evacuated residents of Oleshky community – Lubinets

According to him, during the six-day ceasefire introduced to facilitate a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Russian forces managed to deliver food and ammunition and reinforce their personnel.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine has proposed conducting humanitarian operations in another 10 settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

A ceasefire was in effect in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region from October 27 to November 1 to allow a humanitarian operation to take place.

Photo provided by the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen"