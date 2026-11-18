MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

According to investigators,“in July-August 2026, the woman met an unknown person on a messaging app who offered her money to poison a serviceman.” To carry out the crime, the suspect gave the crime coordinator access to her Telegram account. The coordinator then used her account to communicate with a 32-year-old Colombian national who had served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces under a contract, which had since expired.

"Later, acting on the coordinator's instructions, the woman found a bottle containing an unknown substance that had been hidden in advance in a park in the Obolonskyi district. She subsequently met the serviceman, and they went to an apartment rented by the day in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. While they were drinking alcohol, the suspect added to the man's drink the substance she had retrieved from the park. After consuming the drink, the man became ill, lost consciousness and later died," the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officials noted that "the perpetrators valued the serviceman's life at $1,000 – the amount the woman had been promised for poisoning him."

According to investigators, "to confirm that she had carried out the assignment, the suspect filmed the serviceman on her mobile phone when he showed no signs of life and sent the video to the person who had commissioned the crime. She was detained in another region, where she had planned to go into hiding."

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Under the procedural supervision of the Obolonskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, she was notified of suspicion of intentional murder for financial gain, committed on commission (Paragraphs 6 and 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The offence carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, she had previously been held liable for drug possession.

The individuals who commissioned the murder are being identified, the prosecutor's office added.