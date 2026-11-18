MENAFN - The Conversation) In a federal Morgan poll, the Coalition leads both Labor and One Nation on primary votes. This has only occurred once before in any poll this term.

In a YouGov poll, Labor has fallen to an equal record low, while the Greens are up to an equal record high. The total vote for One Nation and the Coalition was 49% in Morgan (up 2.5) and 48% in YouGov (down two).

With the New South Wales election in March 2027, a DemosAU poll has a Labor landslide in the lower house, but right-wing parties could win a majority of the 21 upper house seats up at this election with the left and right tied at 21–21 overall.

Federal Morgan poll

A national Morgan poll, conducted November 9–15 from a sample of 1,595, gave the Coalition 25.5% of the primary vote (up 3.5 since the Morgan poll that was conducted over two weeks in late October and early November), Labor 24.5% (down one), One Nation 23.5% (down one), the Greens 14.5% (down 0.5) and all Others 12% (down one).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 52–48, a three-point gain for the Coalition. Labor led One Nation by 52.5–47.5, a 1.5-point gain for One Nation. By 2025 election flows, Labor and the Coalition were tied 50–50, a 2.5-point gain for the Coalition.

Morgan had used two-week samples for a brief period, but this poll returns to a one-week sample.

Analyst Kevin Bonham said this poll is the second of all polls this term to have given the Coalition a primary vote lead, after a Morgan poll in early January. It's the first Morgan poll where the Coalition led Labor by respondent preferences.

YouGov poll

A national YouGov poll for News24, conducted November 10–17 from a sample of 1,555, gave One Nation 26% of the primary vote (down one since the late October to early November YouGov poll ), Labor 24% (down one), the Coalition 22% (down one), the Greens 15% (up two), independents 6% (up one) and others 7% (steady).

This is One Nation's lowest in this poll since late August and an equal record low for Labor, tied with the mid-October poll. The Greens are at an equal record high, tied with early October.

By respondent preferences, Labor led One Nation by 56–44, a two-point gain for Labor. By 2025 election preference flows, Labor led the Coalition by 51–49, a one-point gain for Labor. The 50–50 ties in the previous two YouGov polls were lows for Labor.

I previously reported the Labor vs Coalition two-party estimate as respondent preferences, but The Poll Bludger says it's based on 2025 election flows.

Anthony Albanese'e net approval was down one point to -30, returning to an equal record low, with 63% dissatisfied and 33% satisfied. Angus Taylor's surged seven points to a record high of -5 (45% dissatisfied, 40% satisfied).

Taylor remained ahead of Albanese as preferred PM by 41–40 (previously 42–40), but Albanese led Pauline Hanson by 52–38 (previously 51–39).

NSW DemosAU poll

The New South Wales election is in March 2027. A DemosAU and PremierNational poll, conducted November 4–11 from a sample of 1,023, gave Labor 30% of the primary vote (down two since the late August DemosAU poll), the Coalition 24% (down one), One Nation 22% (down one), the Greens 15% (up two) and all Others 9% (up two).

By 2023 election preference flows, Labor led the Coalition by an unchanged 57–43. The split between the Coalition and One Nation assists Labor with NSW's optional preferential voting system. A recent NSW Resolve poll also had Labor in a strong position.

Labor Premier Chris Minns' net positive score was down four points to +11 (34% positive, 23% negative). Liberal leader Kellie Sloane's was up four points to +9 (27% positive, 18% negative). One Nation leader Mike Newman's debuted at -13 (35% negative, 22% positive).

In a three-way preferred premier question, Minns had 37%, Sloane 24% and Newman 17%. Minns led Sloane head to head by 40–33 (previously 44–26) and Newman by 46–25.

Upper house

The NSW upper house has 42 members with 21 up for election every four years using statewide proportional representation with preferences. Upper house voting intentions were 28% Labor (down three), 25% Coalition (steady), 22% One Nation (down two), 15% Greens (up one), 3% Family First (up two), 2% Legaiise Cannabis (steady) and 2% Animal Justice (up one).

These vote shares would give Labor six of the 21 seats up at this election, the Coalition five, One Nation five, the Greens three, Family First one and one in doubt. The coninuing members will be eight Labor, seven Coalition, two Greens, one Shooter, one Libertarian, one Legalise Cannabis and Mark Latham.

While Labor is likely to win the lower house easily, this poll suggests that right-wing parties will win the 21 upper house seats up by at least 11–9. The continuing members are 11–10 to the left, so there's a good chance of an overall 21–21 tie.

Tasmanian EMRS poll

A Tasmanian state EMRS poll, conducted November 11–12 from a sample of 1,000, gave Labor 25% of the vote (up two since the August EMRS poll), the Liberals 24% (down two), One Nation 23% (up two), the Greens 14% (down two), independents 13% (down one) and 1% others (steady).

Tasmania uses a proportional system for its lower house elections, so a two-party estimate is not applicable. Total support for the Liberals and One Nation was steady at 47%, so there would be a good chance of a right majority of the 35 seats.

All three leaders' net favourability jumped, with Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff's up six points to -1 (36% unfavourable, 34% favourable), Labor leader Josh Willie's up eight points to -6 (24% unfavourable, 18% favourable) and Greens leader Rasalie Woodruff's up ten points to -6 (31% unfavourable, 25% favourable).

Rockliff led Willie as preferred premier by 41–33 (previously 37–30).