MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 19 (NNN-Yonhap) -- The South Korean annual college entrance exam was set to be held nationwide on Thursday as authorities make all-out efforts to crack down on cheating involving smart devices and artificial intelligence (AI), Yonhap News Agency reported.

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), one of the nation's most important academic events, will be administered at 1,312 test centres across the country from 8.40 am to 5.45 pm.

A total of 551,864 people have applied for this year's exam, with authorities deploying some 75,000 proctors and around 8,400 additional personnel to catch cheaters across test centres nationwide.

The government has strengthened anti-cheating measures for the CSAT after the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam recently confessed to cheating with the help of AI and digital devices, sparking a public outcry.

As part of the measures, officials will check every pair of glasses worn by test takers to detect hidden cameras and hand out stickers to cover buttons on clothing to block any miniature cameras.

All electronic devices will be banned from exam rooms, with test takers permitted to only bring in pencils.

Authorities will also send two disaster alert messages, designed to reach nearly all mobile phones nationwide and ring a loud alarm even when devices are muted, to detect any unsubmitted phones.

The government seeks to ban those caught cheating from taking the exam again for 10 years and offer a reward of up to 100 million won (US$75,000) for those who report misconduct.

The CSAT is the culmination of years of grueling studies for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where the university one goes to can heavily influence career prospects.

Given the stakes, the government makes every effort to cater to their needs on exam day.

All aircraft takeoffs and landings across the country will be banned from 1.05 pm to 1.40 pm to minimise noise during the English listening portion of the exam.

Aircraft in flight, excluding those in emergency situations, must remain in the air at an altitude of 3 kilometres or higher under the direction of air traffic control authorities.

In Seoul, the subway service will be increased by 27 runs to help students get to their test centres on time.

The local stock market, which typically opens at 9 am and closes at 3.30 pm, will open and close an hour later to ease morning rush-hour traffic.

--NNN-YONHAP