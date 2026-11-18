CAF and GEF presented a programme at COP31 that will support Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Saint Lucia in strengthening early warning systems, coordinating responses and developing alternatives for the productive use of sargassum.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ANTALYA, Türkiye – CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) presented SargMarine at COP31, a regional project financed through a USD 10 million GEF grant to address massive sargassum influxes and reduce their impact on marine and coastal ecosystems, tourism, fisheries and communities across the Greater Caribbean. The presentation of the initiative was also supported by Mexico and France.

The project also envisages USD 67.3 million in co-financing. CAF will serve as the implementing agency, the Organization of American States (OAS) as the executing agency, and the Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research (IAI) as a technical partner. The initiative aims to facilitate information sharing, strengthen countries' capacity to anticipate and manage sargassum influxes, and develop alternatives for its productive use that can create opportunities for local economies.

The scale of the phenomenon requires a response that connects scientific information with public policy decisions and investment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 37.5 million tonnes of sargassum were recorded in the Atlantic in May 2025, the highest volume observed since monitoring began in 2011. Massive accumulations affect economic activity in coastal areas and place increasing pressure on ecosystems and community health.

During the launch of the initiative at COP31, Fabio Arjona Hincapié, Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, highlighted the need to address sargassum from a regional perspective and strengthen cooperation among affected countries.

“Local solutions definitely will not work on their own,” he said, emphasising the importance of developing joint responses and strengthening regional and international negotiating capacity to address the phenomenon.

Strengthening the ability to anticipate sargassum influxes was among the priorities highlighted by Matthew Samuda, Jamaica's special envoy for Climate Change, Environment, Oceans and the Blue Economy.

He explained that this information can help determine where protection efforts should be concentrated and support planning for the productive use of sargassum, whose viability also depends on understanding the availability of raw material.

Ana Emilia Pimentel, the Dominican Republic's vice minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, called for responses to the phenomenon to take community needs into account alongside an assessment of its economic consequences.

For Caribbean countries facing increasingly frequent sargassum influxes, SargMarine will help turn regional cooperation into more coordinated monitoring, preparedness and response.