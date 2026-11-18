MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the“Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholdersheld November 17, 2026.

Shareholders representing approximately 31.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares participated in person or by proxy and approved all matters of business before the meeting, including the setting of the number of directors, the election of directors, and the appointment of the auditor.

Richard Sadowsky (Interim CEO), Paul Hildebrand (Chairman), Rod Langtry, Kurt Lageschulte and Rob Chang were each re-elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO of RecycLiCo said,“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I want to thank our shareholders for their participation and continued engagement. We appreciate the perspectives shared by shareholders at the meeting and remain committed to disciplined execution, responsible research and development, and creating sustainable long-term value as we work to support a secure and resilient domestic supply of critical minerals and metals for North America.”

The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as the Company's auditor until the close of the next annual meeting.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

Telephone: 604-681-1407

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.