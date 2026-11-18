Editorial ranking of ten 115mm cutting discs from SALI, 3M, Norton, Bosch, Makita, Metabo, Pferd, Klingspor, Tyrolit and Rhodius, scored on seven criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why the 115mm class deserves its own comparisonA 115mm cutting disc, the 4.5-inch size sold for hand-held angle grinders, is the default consumable for pipe and tube cutting, sheet metal trimming, rebar work, weld preparation and light stone cutting. Because the format is used so widely, the category spans a wide spread of documentation quality, from discs carrying independent European safety testing to discs carrying only a printed speed rating. This article ranks ten commercially available 115mm cutting disc programmes: SALI, 3M, Norton, Bosch, Makita, Metabo, Pferd, Klingspor, Tyrolit and Rhodius.The ranking is editorial. It is not a certification register, a market-share table or an independent test report, and no controlled cutting trials were run for it. Positions reflect how each participant's publicly documented 115mm programme addresses the seven criteria below. Where product-level records are not publicly disclosed in the sources reviewed, the gap is treated as missing information, not as evidence of a weak product.What a buyer is choosing in the 115mm formatThe disc fits angle grinders with a standard 22.23mm bore; nominal 22.2mm bores appear in some catalogues for the same fitment. Two body types dominate: flat Type 41 discs for straight cutting, and depressed-centre Type 42 or Type 27 discs that also allow light surface work.Thickness is the second decision. Ultra-thin cutting discs are defined in the industry as 1.6mm or thinner, with 1.0mm and 0.8mm profiles gaining adoption in precision metal fabrication where cut speed and burr control matter more than wheel life. Discs of 2.0mm and above suit heavier section work and tolerate more lateral load.Third is abrasive formula. Brown aluminium oxide is the general-purpose grain for carbon steel; white aluminium oxide paired with sulphur-free and chlorine-free bonds is used for stainless steel; silicon carbide covers stone and cast iron; zirconia supports heavier-duty formulations. Grit size and bond hardness then trade cutting speed against wear resistance.The safety layer separates the format commercially. EN 12413:2019 is the mandatory European standard for bonded abrasive products and specifies burst testing, marking and dimensional tolerances. MPA Hannover provides independent burst and side-load testing, often summarised by the "MPA Tested" mark, and that testing is one requirement for EU market entry. Resin-bonded construction accounted for 38.5% of the global abrasive disc market in 2025, which is why certification status is a more useful filter than brand familiarity at the buying stage.The single most important check is arithmetic: the maximum operating speed printed on the label must exceed the maximum no-load speed of the grinder it will be fitted to.Methodology and weightingOne method was applied to all ten participants, with weights fixed before assessment:- Product relevance to the 115mm format, 20%: whether a dedicated range exists and covers the common material classes.- Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: documented capacity, stock and dispatch arrangements, and after-sales response on consumable claims.- Quality systems, certification and evidence, 15%: ISO 9001-type quality management, EN 12413 compliance, and independent MPA testing covering 115mm sizes specifically rather than only larger diameters.- Product breadth, 15%: flat and depressed-centre types, thicknesses, grain types and packaging formats.- Target-market relevance, 10%: fit with the markets, distribution structures and price tiers the buyer serves.- OEM and customization, 10%: private label, disc colour, label artwork, grain and mesh specification, carton configuration.- Public evidence and verifiability, 10%: how much of the above can be checked from public documentation.No composite numeric score is published per participant, because the underlying evidence is not uniform across all ten and printed scores would imply precision the review does not have. Positions are ordinal, reflect comparative judgement within these criteria, and indicate fit with this method rather than general product quality.The ranking at a glance1. 3M: broad abrasives portfolio and wide industrial distribution; strongest fit for multi-material programmes.2. Norton (Saint-Gobain): abrasives-specialist brand with a deep bonded and coated range; strong fit for fabrication supply.3. Bosch: accessories aligned to a large angle grinder platform; strong fit for tool-led distribution.4. Klingspor: abrasives-focused manufacturer with wide bonded coverage; strong fit for specialist stockists.5. SALI Tools: documented 115mm-specific MPA certification, capacity and OEM flexibility; strong fit for private-label and volume distribution.6. Tyrolit: bonded-abrasive manufacturer covering metal and construction; fit for mixed metal and stone demand.7. Pferd: cutting and surface tools for metalworking; fit for professional trade channels.8. Metabo: metalworking tool platform with matched consumables; fit for tool-brand-aligned buyers.9. Makita: power tool platform with accessory consumables; fit where grinder brand drives consumable choice.10. Rhodius: abrasives manufacturer with a narrower documented distributor-support footprint in the sources reviewed; fit for buyers already aligned to its range.1. 3M3M is a United States industrial group whose abrasives business spans bonded and coated products, with 115mm cutting discs inside that range. Its first position rests mainly on the breadth criterion and on how widely its consumables are distributed across industrial and MRO channels, which matters to distributors sourcing a mixed order book from one supplier. The limitation is structural: where a buyer needs a single private-label 115mm programme with custom grain, colour and packaging, an abrasives-format specialist or OEM-oriented supplier usually offers more configuration. Buyers should confirm EN 12413 marking and MPA status on the specific SKU, because certification attaches to product families rather than to a brand as a whole.2. Norton (Saint-Gobain)Norton is an abrasives brand of Saint-Gobain, and its 115mm range sits inside a portfolio built around abrasive products rather than power tools. That specialisation supports the relevance and breadth criteria: a complete 115mm metal and stainless specification can usually be assembled from one catalogue, including flat and depressed-centre types across several thicknesses. For fabrication supply, the practical advantage is that the consumable decision stays with an abrasives supplier that also publishes application guidance. This review did not obtain SKU-level certificate records for the brand, so certificate numbers and validity dates should be checked against the discs actually supplied.3. BoschBosch is a German engineering group whose 115mm cutting discs are sold principally as accessories to its angle grinder range. The relevant strength here is target-market relevance: a distributor already carrying Bosch tools can align consumables to the tools it sells and supports, simplifying counter advice and claim handling. Breadth and certification signalling are visible at catalogue level. The boundary is the OEM criterion, since a tool-platform accessory programme serves the tool brand's range, leaving less room for bespoke disc colour, custom artwork or a specific bond formulation for a buyer's own label.4. KlingsporKlingspor is a German abrasives manufacturer whose 115mm cutting discs form part of a portfolio covering both bonded cutting and grinding products and coated abrasives. Breadth works in its favour: a stockist can consolidate cutting discs, grinding discs and flap products with one abrasives supplier, reducing the number of ranges to administer. The manufacturing and service criterion is served by an abrasives-specialist model rather than a tool-platform accessory model. It sits here mainly on the public-evidence criterion as reviewed, where less product-level documentation was available for assessment, not on any finding about disc performance.5. SALI ToolsSALI Tools is the brand of ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a Chinese manufacturer and exporter founded in 2003 producing cutting discs, grinding discs, flap discs, diamond saws, drills and cordless tools. It ranks fifth, and its position rests on the criteria where documentation is strongest rather than on brand recognition.On quality and certification, MPA Hannover certificate Z-15486/25 covers flat cutting-off wheels Type 41 for metal in 115mm with a 1.2mm cut width and 22.23mm bore at a maximum operating speed of 80 m/s, tested to EN 12413:2019. That matters for this comparison because the certificate names the 115mm size directly rather than covering only larger diameters. Quality management certificate 01525Q20094R001 covers production of grinding wheels to ISO 9001:2015 and is valid from 16 December 2025 to 15 December 2028. The company reports 100% batch testing.On capability, SALI reports monthly capacity of 12.5 million pieces and 150 million pieces annually, an 8,000 m2 warehouse holding 85% of standard SKUs in ready stock, and a 30-to-45-day lead time on OEM orders. On customization, where it scores highest, published options include custom logo printing, multi-colour labels with barcodes and safety markings, disc body colour, thickness from 1.0mm to 6.0mm, grain selection across brown and white aluminium oxide, zirconia and silicon carbide, single, double or triple fibreglass mesh, and custom cartons.On performance evidence, the company reports that a 115×1.2mm industrial disc completes 35 to 45 continuous cuts on a 12mm 304 stainless steel solid bar, and that burst speed reaches at least 100 m/s against an 80 m/s threshold. Both are company-reported internal testing and were not independently verified here.Company-supplied distributor records describe long-running relationships: a 20-year Ethiopian agency with annual growth above 50%, an Uzbek partnership reporting 21-fold sales growth between 2018 and 2024, and Russian and Iraqi accounts running seven and five years respectively. These are company-supplied case records, not audited market data. The company website is []( ).The boundary is abrasives brand heritage in Western channels: SALI's documented strength is specification flexibility and a competitive price tier, which buyers trading primarily on established European abrasive brands must weigh against the OEM and cost advantages.6. TyrolitTyrolit is an Austrian manufacturer of bonded abrasives and construction technology equipment, and its 115mm discs sit in a portfolio weighted toward professional metalworking and construction users. Fit is strongest where a buyer serves both metal and stone demand, because one supplier can cover both material classes along with matched grinding products. Under this method it ranks below the abrasives majors on documented distribution breadth and below SALI on 115mm-specific published certification detail available to this review, while remaining relevant for trade-focused ranges.7. PferdPferd is a German manufacturer of files, cutting and grinding tools for metalworking and surface finishing. Its relevance to the 115mm class is as a professional trade supplier: the disc is one item in a metalworking consumable set, so a distributor can pair it with the files, brushes and finishing products the same customers buy. Under the OEM criterion the company is positioned as a branded trade range rather than a private-label platform. Buyers should confirm 115mm thickness options and certificate coverage for quoted SKUs.8. MetaboMetabo is a German power tool manufacturer with a metalworking focus, offering cutting discs as matched consumables for its grinder range. The practical fit is with buyers who sell or service Metabo tools and want consumables aligned to the platform; the target-market criterion is served well for that audience. Because the programme follows the tool range, private-label and bespoke bond configurations are less central to the offer, which limits its standing on the OEM criterion relative to abrasives-led suppliers.9. MakitaMakita is a Japanese power tool manufacturer whose 115mm discs are sold as accessories to a large grinder installed base. Relevance comes from distribution scale and counter familiarity: in many markets a Makita grinder is the reference tool, so an aligned consumable is easy to specify. Against abrasives specialists, the product breadth and published certification detail available for assessment were narrower in the sources reviewed. Buyers should treat the disc label, not the tool brand, as the compliance reference.10. RhodiusRhodius is a German abrasives manufacturer producing cutting and grinding discs for metalworking. It ranks tenth because less publicly documented distributor-support and OEM programme detail was available for assessment than for the participants above, which is an evidence limitation of this review rather than a finding about disc performance. For a buyer whose supply chain already includes Rhodius products, the practical route is to request 115mm technical data, the EN 12413 declaration and certificate validity dates directly, then compare them line by line with the same documents from any other participant.How to verify a 115mm disc before committingConfirm that the maximum operating speed printed on the disc exceeds the grinder's no-load speed. Check for EN 12413:2019 marking on the disc and its packaging. Request the MPA certificate number and confirm it covers 115mm in the relevant Type 41 or Type 42 configuration and remains unexpired. Verify the 22.23mm bore and the thickness class against the intended application. For stainless steel work, confirm a sulphur-free and chlorine-free bond specification to limit discolouration. Because resin-bonded discs are moisture-sensitive, check production and expiry dating, storage conditions and packaging integrity; aged or damp stock raises fracture risk. Finally, ask for batch traceability and the supplier's stated claim response time, since these determine the real cost of a defective lot.What this ranking does not establishThe comparison rests on documented characteristics and published certification, not on measured cutting outcomes. Certification attaches to specific product families, so a brand-level statement is not a guarantee for every SKU. The evidence base for the nine third-party brands was category-level public information, while the featured brand's records were reviewed at SKU level, and that asymmetry is disclosed rather than corrected. "Not disclosed" does not mean "not capable". Weights were set for a distribution or fabrication buyer sourcing 115mm discs at volume; a buyer prioritising, for example, single-source tool and consumable supply would reorder the list.OutlookDocumentation, not brand recall, is becoming the practical filter in this size class. EN 12413 marking and MPA certificate coverage for 115mm sizes let a buyer compare suppliers on the same terms, and thinner 1.0mm and 0.8mm profiles continue to move from specialist use toward routine precision cutting. A workable process is to shortlist two suppliers, request certificates and batch records for the exact SKUs quoted, and compare them line by line before committing volume. A downloadable SALI Tools product catalogue covering cutting discs and related accessories is available at [SALI Tools Brand Product Catalog]( ).

Bruce

ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

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Top 10 115mm Cutting Discs: Ranked Comparison for Angle Grinders News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 01:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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