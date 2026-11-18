MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has shutdown its Visa-linked (NYSE: $V) Global Card payment service three months after it launched.

The closure on Nov. 18 comes after U.S. authorities issued an order restricting the cryptocurrency card's access to American banks and the financial system.

The order came from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

MEXC attributed the decision to changes made by its third-party card issuer, confirming that existing cards would no longer support transactions and applications for new cards will be suspended.

Customers can transfer their remaining card balances to their MEXC exchange accounts, while transactions initiated before the suspension remain subject to normal settlement.

The crypto exchange introduced its Global Card three months ago.

The Visa-linked virtual card allowed people to spend Tether's USDT stablecoin through conventional payment networks, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Cardholders also received cashback ranging from 4% to 10%, with monthly rewards capped at 800 USDT stablecoins.

However, U.S. authorities raised concerns that the card could be used for illegal activities and applications were unavailable to American consumers.

MEXC is a privately held company and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.

Visa's stock has risen 30% over the past 12 months to trade at $416.77 U.S. per share.