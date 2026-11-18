MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Prediction market Kalshi has been ordered to stop betting on U.S. President Donald Trump's public speeches.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered Kalshi to halt all "mention markets" tied to the president's remarks.

The mention markets had allowed people to bet money on what Trump would say in his speeches related to federal agencies, the economy, and stock market, among other topics.

Kalshi's mention markets also allowed people to wager on specific words or phrases Trump would utter during public events.

"We are complying with the order,' said Kalshi in a statement.

However, Kalshi still plans to allow some mention markets related to other members of the Trump administration.

The CFTC order against Kalshi comes after an incident this summer in which a White House teleprompter operator made more than $100,000 U.S. on Kalshi's mention market.

The betting by the teleprompter operator was viewed as insider trading by U.S. regulators and fueled growing concerns about the practice on prediction markets that also include Polymarket.

Kalshi previously removed all sports-related mention markets, which had generated $90 million U.S. in monthly trading volume for the company.

Neither Kalshi nor Polymarket are publicly traded. Both companies are privately held.