MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the state's first Forestry and Horticulture University in the Campierganj area of Gorakhpur on Thursday, marking a major step towards strengthening education and research in forestry, horticulture and environmental conservation.

The proposed institution will be developed across approximately 50 hectares of land at an estimated cost of Rs 491 crore.

With the establishment of the new institution, Gorakhpur will have a total of five universities, including two institutions with specialised areas of focus.

The district is already home to Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, a state university; Madan Mohan Malaviya Technological University, a state technical university; Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, a private-sector institution; and the state's first Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, which is dedicated to traditional systems of medicine.

Apart from laying the foundation stone of the Forestry and Horticulture University, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and launch several development projects in the district.

As part of the programme, foundation stones will be laid for 16 projects with a combined estimated cost of Rs 621 crore, while 39 projects worth approximately Rs 171 crore will be inaugurated.

The proposed university, which is being described as a dream project of the Chief Minister, will be established over 50 hectares with an investment of more than Rs 491 crore.

It will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and diploma-level programmes in specialised disciplines, including forestry, horticulture, wildlife conservation, climate change, natural resource management and agroforestry.

The institution is also expected to create opportunities for its graduates in the state's forest administration.

A provision for horizontal reservation in recruitment to posts in the Uttar Pradesh State Forest Service and regional forest officer positions has also been proposed for graduates of the university.