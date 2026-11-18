MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) The state government of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday announced a support payment for people who were directly affected by the fatal terror attack at Bondi Beach.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said that the government will provide a payment of 5,000 Australian dollars (about 3,357 US dollars) to around 700 people who were present at the event celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah that was targeted or who provided assistance to people following the mass shooting.

On top of the government payment, Minns said that a Jewish charity group would provide a 2,000 AUD payment to the same group of people.

The government previously provided payments worth 35,000 AUD to victims who were injured in the attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fifteen people were killed when two gunmen opened fire at the event at a park adjacent to the iconic beach on December 14, 2025, and a 16th victim, a 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the shooting, died earlier in November.

The attack, which authorities allege was motivated by Islamic State ideology, was Australia's most deadly mass shooting since 1996.

"Nothing can undo the horror of what happened at Bondi Beach or take away the grief and trauma that so many people are still carrying," Minns said on Thursday.

"This payment is a recognition of what those people went through, whether they were caught up in the attack themselves or showed extraordinary courage in helping others."

The state government on Wednesday announced that a series of commemorative events will be held at Bondi Beach throughout December to mark the first anniversary of the attack.