MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stetson "demonstrated an exceptional commitment to their students' mental health and well-being,” Princeton Review says

DELAND, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University was named to The Princeton Review's Mental Health Services Honor Roll for 2027, one of only 76 institutions nationwide that "demonstrated an exceptional commitment to their students' mental health and well-being.”

The Princeton Review based the selections on data from its 2026 Campus Mental Health Survey, which asked administrators at 739 colleges about their counseling, mental health and wellness services for students.

In Stetson's profile on the honor roll, the Princeton Review spotlighted Stetson's Student Counseling Services, which is“just a phone call away" for students and offers a wide range of services, including individual, relationship and crisis counseling.

The profile also highlighted Stetson's WELL Team, whose student peer health educators host popular events to promote student wellness, including Stress Less Week before final exams and PAWS Therapy Dogs in partnership with the university's duPont-Ball Library.

“This national recognition distinguishes Stetson as a leader in student wellness and success,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD.“It also affirms Stetson's commitment to a relationship-rich learning environment because we know students achieve their full potential when they feel supported and connected.”

The Princeton Review survey was conducted in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation, an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health.

“We are honored to recognize Stetson University for the many ways it prioritizes the mental health of Stetson students and its exceptional commitment to their well-being,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of the Princeton Review.“When it comes to student success in college, well-being is everything.”

Stetson's profile mentions many mental health and wellness initiatives, noting "the school has worked hard to engage its students in wellness efforts."

The student counseling team organizes end-of-semester support sessions to help students cope with potential increases in stress levels. The team also makes itself available to multicultural groups on campus and provides educational presentations upon request or support at any event that may feature sensitive topics.

All Stetson staff, faculty and student leaders are required to take a“Fostering Student Mental Health” training course. And Resident Advisors are trained to recognize warning signs and help prevent suicide.

In addition, annual wellness fairs are held with hands-on psychoeducation and the counseling staff and its partners table across campus to educate students about mental health issues.

"I am so proud of our teams at Student Counseling Services and in Wellness & Recreation for this amazing accolade," said Lynn Schoenberg, associate vice president for Campus Life & Student Success and Dean of Students. "The work that our student leaders in WELL Team and staff do collaboratively on campus every day to bolster student mental health and well-being is amazing. I love that Stetson's efforts are about prevention and education along with treatment and care.”

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University offers a relationship-rich education with immersive experiences that ready students for success in their lives and careers. Stetson University has been selected as one of the Best Colleges in America by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Princeton Review.

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Stetson University named to Mental Health Services Honor Roll for 2027 Promoting Student Wellness and Well-Being

CONTACT: Cory Lancaster Stetson University 386-822-7214...