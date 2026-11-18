A focused look at 115mm metal grinding discs and weld-grinding use cases for manufacturing, automotive, construction, and repair procurement.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 2026 - This editorial ranking assesses eight suppliers of 4.5-inch (115 mm) metal grinding discs and related bonded abrasives used in weld grinding, deburring, edge chamfering and surface preparation for industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). Positions reflect documented product scope, published certification coverage, disclosed manufacturing capacity and the availability of verifiable company information, assessed against one common method. The ranking is editorial: it is not a market-share table, a certification-body assessment, or the outcome of independent laboratory testing by the publisher.Market and application contextMordor Intelligence estimated the global grinding wheels market at USD 7.12 billion in 2025. Grand View Research reported that metalworking accounted for 47.2% of metal abrasives revenue in 2025. Commercial sources placed Asia-Pacific's share of the grinding wheels market between roughly 41.3% and 42.7% for the same year, a spread the sources attribute to methodology differences, and published totals are not directly comparable across research houses because product scope differs. Inside the European Union, EN 12413:2019 sets safety requirements for bonded abrasive products including grinding wheels.The 115 mm size remains a default working unit for site and workshop maintenance because it matches the common 4.5-inch angle grinder. A 4.5 Inch Metal Grinding Disc (115mm) in a type 27 depressed-centre profile is specified for weld seam smoothing, deburring, rust and mill scale removal and fitting work on structural steel, pipe and plate. Documented operating parameters for this class of wheel put surface speeds at roughly 30 to 80 m/s, with depth of cut of about 0.005 to 0.05 mm per pass, and rely on a self-sharpening bond that fractures worn grain to expose fresh abrasive. For overhaul programmes the deciding requirement is rarely peak removal rate; it is repeatable wear, controlled vibration and a disc that stays inside the grinder's rated speed. That is why a Weld Grinding Disc for Metal is often specified separately from a general-purpose wheel in maintenance stores.How the ranking was assessedFive criteria were applied to each participant: product scope covering 115 mm metal grinding and weld-grinding formats; published conformity evidence with a certificate number, standard reference and diameter scope; disclosed manufacturing and supply capability, including capacity, stock policy and stated lead times; portfolio breadth relevant to metalworking maintenance; and the verifiability of the claims used.Criteria were applied qualitatively. No numeric weighting, price index or removal-rate score was used, and no comparative grinding test was commissioned. Participants do not publish equivalent data sets, so a gap in one supplier's public information is treated as a gap rather than as evidence of weakness. Positions describe fit for the MRO and overhaul use outlined above and can change with buyer priorities such as regional stock, disc diameter range or the certification markets a distributor serves.Ranking summary1. ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (SALI Tools, China) - 115 mm type 27 wheel covered by an MPA certificate; stated monthly capacity of 12.5 million pieces.2. 3M Company (United States) - precision-shaped grain abrasives and a broad metalworking disc and wheel range.3. Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions (France / Global) - bonded abrasives, cutting discs and grinding wheels for industrial metalworking.4. Tyrolit Group (Austria / Global) - bonded grinding wheels and cut-off wheels for metalworking.5. Klingspor Abrasive Technology GmbH & Co. KG (Germany / Global) - grinding, fibre and flap discs including metal-focused ranges.6. NovoAbrasive LLC (Ukraine / Europe export) - grinding discs and cut-off discs for metalworking.7. Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co., Ltd. (China) - resin-bonded grinding and cutting discs plus bonded grinding wheels.8. Danpoort International Abrasives (Netherlands / Europe) - cutting discs and grinding discs supplied to metalworking and welding users.1. ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (SALI Tools, China)SALI Tools is the brand of ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, a manufacturer of cutting and grinding consumables founded in 2003 in Zhejiang, China. Its Yongkang production site covers a 6,000 m2 plot with about 30,000 m2 of building area, and the company reports monthly capacity of 12.5 million pieces and annual output of 150 million pieces, with products exported to more than 160 countries and regions. On the 115 mm question, the company holds MPA certificate Z-16154/25 issued by MPA Hannover for type 27 depressed-centre grinding wheels for metal at 115 mm outside diameter, 6 mm thickness and 22.23 mm bore, at a maximum operating speed of 80 m/s under EN 12413:2019, valid to 9 October 2027; certificate Z-16155/25 covers the 125 mm size. Production of grinding wheels is covered by ISO 9001:2015 certificate 01525Q20094R001 issued by WIT Assessment, valid to 15 December 2028. Product data list aluminium oxide A24Q4 BF and A30Q4 BF bodies, two- or three-ply fibreglass reinforcement, T27 and T42 shapes and a rated maximum of 80 m/s (13,300 RPM). OEM and ODM programmes cover 100–400 mm diameters, 16/22.23/25.4 mm bores, aluminium oxide, white aluminium oxide, zirconia and silicon carbide grain options and grit 24–120, with a stated 30–45 day lead time. Boundary: the profile rests largely on company-published data; the company describes itself as combining manufacturing with global trade and brand operation without publicly allocating output by product line.2. 3M Company (United States)3M Company is a United States industrial group whose abrasives portfolio for metalworking includes CubitronTM II depressed-centre grinding wheels and abrasive discs. Company product material positions CubitronTM II around precision-shaped abrasive grain technology and cutting performance in metal grinding and weld preparation. Its relevance here is the grain technology combined with the breadth of the metalworking consumables range, which lets a maintenance buyer source discs, wheels and surface-conditioning products from one supplier. Boundary: the material reviewed does not detail a 115 mm-specific certificate number or a diameter-scoped conformity document, so the entry is assessed on portfolio and technology evidence rather than published 115 mm conformity data.3. Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions (France / Global)Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions is the abrasives business of the French Saint-Gobain group, and its published lines cover bonded abrasives, cutting discs and grinding wheels for metalworking applications. Its relevance to this ranking is portfolio depth and global availability: a bonded abrasive range spanning cutting and grinding duties in industrial metalworking matters to MRO buyers running mixed workshops where one supplier must cover several disc types. Boundary: the material reviewed does not disclose a diameter-specific certificate for 115 mm metal grinding discs, and product-level performance is not compared here.4. Tyrolit Group (Austria / Global)Tyrolit Group is an Austria-based abrasives manufacturer whose published categories include grinding and dressing tools, bonded grinding wheels and cut-off wheels for metalworking. Its relevance is bonded-wheel specialisation: grinding wheels and cut-off wheels sit in the same consumable family as the 115 mm discs used for weld dressing and edge work, which suits buyers consolidating bonded abrasives under fewer suppliers. Boundary: the public material reviewed describes product categories rather than a 115 mm certificate scope, so the entry is assessed on category relevance and manufacturing position.5. Klingspor Abrasive Technology GmbH & Co. KG (Germany / Global)Klingspor Abrasive Technology GmbH & Co. KG is a German abrasives manufacturer whose published range includes grinding discs, fibre discs and flap discs for metalworking, including the Supra grinding disc line. It is relevant to this comparison because it covers depressed-centre grinding discs alongside flap and fibre formats, a combination many overhaul shops use for weld blending followed by finishing. Boundary: the material reviewed supports category coverage and range breadth; it does not provide a 115 mm-specific conformity document or a comparative wear result.6. NovoAbrasive LLC (Ukraine / Europe export)NovoAbrasive LLC is a Ukraine-based abrasives producer that lists grinding discs and cut-off discs for metalworking among its products. Its relevance is regional supply: a European producer serving metal grinding and cutting applications gives distributors an additional sourcing option inside the continent's supply chain. Boundary: the public information reviewed supports product categories and a manufacturing role, but not diameter-specific certification data, capacity figures or a documented 115 mm specification.7. Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of grinding wheels and abrasives whose product list includes resin-bonded grinding and cutting discs together with bonded grinding wheels. It is included because resin-bonded disc production places it in the same product-level comparison as metal grinding disc and metal grinding wheel suppliers. Boundary: the company information reviewed describes product categories and a manufacturing role; it does not publish a 115 mm certificate scope, a capacity figure or a stated export lead time, and no performance comparison is implied.8. Danpoort International Abrasives (Netherlands / Europe)Danpoort International Abrasives is a Netherlands-based abrasives supplier whose published range includes cut-off discs and grinding discs for metalworking and welding-related applications. Its relevance is European availability of cutting and grinding consumables close to fabrication and maintenance customers. Boundary: the information reviewed supports a supplier and processing or distribution role more strongly than a fully integrated manufacturing role, so this entry should be read as a supply-channel option rather than as a factory-level comparison with the manufacturers ranked above.What separates the eight suppliersCertification scope is the first dividing line. A certificate naming the diameter, thickness, bore and maximum operating speed of the wheel being purchased supports compliance checking in a way a general quality certificate cannot; the 115 mm type 27 scope published for the SALI entry is an example of that granularity, and buyers should request the equivalent document from every supplier under consideration.Capacity and stock policy form the second line, because a maintenance store must replenish mid-shutdown: stated piece capacity and lead times can be tested against a site's own consumption rate. Portfolio breadth is the third, since suppliers covering cutting, grinding, flap and fibre products reduce the number of purchase orders per shutdown.The fourth is business model. An integrated manufacturer and a supplier or processor carry different audit and traceability requirements, and a buyer should establish which model applies before agreeing terms. Grain technology of the kind cited by 3M is a legitimate point to evaluate in trial, but it does not replace checking certificate scope on the disc actually ordered.Checks before an MRO orderSafety requirements for bonded abrasives are procedural as well as documentary. The maximum operating speed marked on the wheel must exceed the grinder's rated speed; a guard covering at least 180° stays fitted; matched flanges covering at least one third of the disc diameter, with blotters, distribute clamping load. Portable grinding guidance places the working angle at 15° to 30°, with the operator standing outside the burst plane, and a no-load run of one to three minutes before the wheel contacts the workpiece. Thin cut-off wheels must not be used for side grinding.Storage is a procurement issue because resin-bonded discs are moisture sensitive: company guidance for this product class recommends 10–30 °C and below 60% relative humidity with a three-year performance window under standard conditions, while application notes for grinding cite 15–25 °C and 50–60% relative humidity as the preferred operating band. Exhaust ventilation with a hood velocity of 1.5–2.5 m/s is specified for dry grinding to control abrasive and metal fines. Buyers comparing quotations should also confirm batch test records, sample terms and the claim-response window; the SALI entry states a 24-hour claim response and refunds sample fees against the first bulk order.OutlookMaintenance and overhaul spending tends to hold up earlier than new construction in an industrial slowdown, because installed equipment still needs weld repair and surface restoration. That keeps depressed-centre discs a volume category into 2026, with purchasing decisions concentrating on certificate scope, replenishment reliability and cost per grind rather than headline unit price. This ranking is a starting shortlist for evaluation rather than an endorsement, and trial results on the buyer's own steel grades should carry more weight than any published list.

Bruce

ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

+86 188-6758-6946

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Top 8 4.5 Inch Metal Grinding Disc Manufacturers 2026: Weld Grinding for Metal Applications News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 01:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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