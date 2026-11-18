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SCHLOSS JOHANNISBERG IS NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST VINEYARD 2026 AS THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST VINEYARDS IS REVEALED

19.11.2026 / 02:25 CET/CEST

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Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, Germany, is crowned The World's Best Vineyard 2026 and The Best Vineyard in Europe

This year's ranking features vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents The list includes vineyards from 31 wine regions, with five new entries making their debut SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Vineyards 2026 list was unveiled this evening in Santiago, Chile, with Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, Germany, crowned The World's Best Vineyard 2026. Rising from No.2 in 2025, Schloss Johannisberg is a historic estate known for its long association with riesling and centuries of winemaking heritage. Visitors can explore the palace grounds and historic cellars, including the renowned Bibliotheca Subterranea.



For the full 1-50 list, please see here. Bodegas Ysios in Rioja, Spain took the No.2 position and Montes in Chile's Colchagua Valley was ranked No.3 and named The Best Vineyard in South America, sponsored by Latam Airlines. Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Awards & Rankings for The 50 Best Vineyards, says: "Schloss Johannisberg is a truly deserving No.1 winner, combining winemaking heritage with exceptional hospitality. This year's ranking showcases the incredible diversity of wine tourism experiences found across the world, from historic estates and industry icons to exciting new destinations and emerging stars." Other regional award winners include Creation in Walker Bay, South Africa at No.5, which received The Best Vineyard in Africa; Château Kefraya in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley at No.18, named The Best Vineyard in the Middle East; and Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Alexandra Valley, California at No.27, which was recognised as The Best Vineyard in North America. Champagne Taittinger in Champagne, France received the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lexus, after climbing 39 places to No.11. Meanwhile, the Highest New Entry Award went to Vasse Felix in Margaret River, Australia, entering the ranking at No.17, while also being named The Best Vineyard in Australasia. The 50 Best Vineyards introduced its inaugural One to Watch Award, sponsored by Grupo Liderazgo, recognising Aya Estate in Bulgaria's Struma Valley. The SevenRooms Icon Award was also introduced this year and was awarded posthumously to Michel Rolland in recognition of his contribution to wine tourism. The full results and award winners can be viewed via The 50 Best Vineyards website and social media channels. Media centre:









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