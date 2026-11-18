MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to pursue cooperation where possible while working to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, a Seoul official said of their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit here in China's Shenzhen.

Lee and Putin held a 10-minute meeting after attending a welcome dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the first day of the annual APEC leaders' meeting on Wednesday (local time), according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It marked Lee's first in-person meeting with Putin since taking office in June last year.

The meeting took place a day before Putin was set to hold a trilateral meeting with Xi and US President Donald Trump for discussions on a wide range of issues that are expected to include nuclear arms reduction and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, as well as North Korea's nuclear ambitions, reports Yonhap news agency.

"(Lee and Putin) reached a broad understanding that South Korea and Russia would pursue cooperation in areas where there are no obstacles, although this may not be easy given various circumstances," the South Korean official told reporters late Wednesday.

The two leaders also shared an understanding on the need to prevent further deterioration of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and work to ease tensions, the official added.

South Korea-Russia relations have deteriorated as Russia has drawn closer to North Korea amid its war with Ukraine, with Pyongyang dispatching a large number of its troops to fight alongside Russian forces.

Seoul has been seeking to reach out to the United States, China and Russia amid speculation that issues concerning the Korean Peninsula could be discussed at Thursday's meeting among Trump, Xi and Putin.

Regarding the three-way meeting, Cheong Wa Dae has insisted that Seoul's views and interests should be "sufficiently reflected" in discussions on issues directly related to South Korea's national interests, especially those concerning the Korean Peninsula.

It has said the government was closely communicating and cooperating with related countries to that end.

Regarding the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the official said the matter remains unclear, and nothing has been confirmed.