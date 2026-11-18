MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 19 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a naval university and construction sites on the country's eastern coast, state media reported on Thursday, amid speculation that US President Donald Trump may meet him in China.

Kim visited Kim Jong Suk Naval University and key construction sites in South Hamgyong Province earlier this week, reports Yonhap, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

While inspecting key facilities at the university Wednesday, Kim stressed the importance of maritime defence, saying the "sustained confrontation with the most wicked enemies urgently calls for training more able naval combat system experts and commanding officers proficient at modern warfare," the KCNA said.

Kim called on university staff and students to work harder to fulfil their duties in bolstering naval forces.

Kim's whereabouts have drawn keen attention as Trump arrived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and for high-stakes trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim. Before departing for Asia on Monday, he told reporters that he might meet Kim in China. Trump also said later Kim "would like to" attend the APEC forum.

Speaking to the press Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump was "serious" about seeking dialogue with Kim, although he admitted that such a meeting "may not happen," but that the president was "prepared to do it."

Trump and Kim held three in-person meetings during Trump's first term, seeking to resolve the standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. But the talks collapsed after their meeting in Vietnam in February 2019 ended with no deal.

The KCNA also reported on Kim's visits to construction sites in Riwon County on Tuesday and Ragwon County the following day, where projects are being carried out to build an offshore fish farm and residential areas under the party's key regional development policy.

In 2024, Kim unveiled a policy to build modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over a 10-year period to improve the living conditions of people in regional areas.