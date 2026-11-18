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ASEAN Patio Pool Spa Expo 2026 (APPS 2026) successfully concluded on September 12, 2026, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Held from September 10 to 12, the exhibition brought together industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and business representatives from across the global swimming pool, spa, sauna, and outdoor living industries.

The exhibition welcomed approximately 200 exhibitors and occupied around 10,000 square meters of exhibition space. It attracted nearly 70 visitors from over 30 countries and regions, providing a valuable platform for product showcases, business networking, and international cooperation. Brands featured at the exhibition included Waterco, WhiteWater, Aquarine, Lamotte, VGE B.V., Speck Pumps, Platinum Spa, ACTIFCHEM, Isza-Trade, Sauna Holm, Wonder UV, ASIAPOOLS, Aquaswift, CGT ALKOR, EHK AQUA, Beribu Jaya, HEGUANG, HAOLIDE, HANDSOME, WYBOTICS, MONA LISA, GREEN ELEMENT, and PIKE, among others.

APPS 2026 featured a diverse range of products, technologies, and solutions covering swimming pool equipment, spa and wellness facilities, sauna products, water treatment systems, outdoor living, and related industries.

The exhibition offered participating companies an opportunity to present their latest products, increase brand visibility, connect with potential business partners, and explore new market opportunities in Southeast Asia and beyond.

For professional visitors, the event provided an opportunity to discover new suppliers, learn about industry developments, and establish business connections with companies from different markets.

Beyond product displays, APPS 2026 served as a meeting point for professionals across the pool, spa, wellness, hospitality, and outdoor living sectors.

Through face-to-face meetings and industry networking, the exhibition encouraged communication between international buyers and suppliers, supporting the development of business relationships and future cooperation.

The event also highlighted the growing importance of Southeast Asia as a market for swimming pool, spa, wellness, and outdoor living products and solutions.

The successful conclusion of APPS 2026 reflects the continued demand for international platforms that connect industry suppliers, buyers, and professionals.

The organizing team extends its sincere appreciation to all exhibitors, visitors, industry associations, media partners, and supporting organizations for their participation and contribution to the event.

Building on the success of APPS 2026 in Malaysia, the ASEAN Patio Pool Spa Expo will continue its journey in 2027, with Thailand as the next destination. We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, exhibitors, buyers, and partners from around the world to Thailand for another exciting opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new business opportunities. See you in Thailand in 2027!