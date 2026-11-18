India and Italy Seek Stronger Collaboration in Pharma and Technology

Rome [Italy], November 19 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for greater India-Italy collaboration in pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, advanced materials and nuclear technologies, highlighting the potential to co-develop new medicines and reduce the cost of drug discovery through partnerships between Indian laboratories and Italian companies.

Addressing the Plenary Session of the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum here on Wednesday (local time), Goyal said India, recognised as the pharmacy of the world, could work with Italy's expertise in biopharmaceuticals, biosimilars and other areas of innovation to develop new products and technologies.

"India is recognised as the pharmacy of the world. But we can work with Italy, its high-quality biopharma, biosimilars and other areas of innovation so that we can co-develop speciality chemicals, advanced materials and new medicines with Indian labs, helping you lower the cost of discovery for the world," Goyal said.

Highlighting the wide range of sectors offering opportunities for bilateral engagement, the Union Minister said India was investing in Italy and other parts of the world, while identifying pharmaceuticals, textiles, medical technology, agricultural technology, automobiles, auto components and artificial intelligence as potential areas of collaboration.

"India is investing in Italy and in other parts of the world... We can collaborate in pharmaceuticals, textiles, medtech, agritech, automobiles, auto components, artificial intelligence... Sky is the limit in terms of areas of engagement between Italy and India. We are looking at working on nuclear technologies together," he said.

Emphasising the complementary strengths of the two countries, Goyal said Indian talent and Italian enterprise could together build a strong partnership anchored in trust. "Indian genius and Italian enterprise can truly complement each other. It's a partnership that we are building today. Today, more than 5000 Indians rest on Italian soil. This is a relationship that is anchored on trust," he said.

Speaking in the same session, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani also highlighted the need for India and Italy to work together to develop alternative sources and markets for critical raw materials, citing concerns over China's dominance in the sector. "Raw materials are critically important in our industry. It is not ideal for there to be only one 'king'--a single entity holding a monopoly--in this sector globally. China is very active in this space, but it effectively amounts to a monopoly. We need to change this and develop an alternative market. For this, we are ready to intersect as the India Pax silica, and we are also ready for bilateral agreements in this sector," Tajani said.

He also highlighted India's progress in nuclear energy and said the Italian government had decided to invest in the sector to promote clean energy and ensure greater operational flexibility. "India is also making significant strides in the field of nuclear energy. The current Italian government has decided to invest in the nuclear sector, which will provide us with greater operational flexibility while simultaneously promoting clean energy. We are in full agreement on this as well," he said.