

Gold and silver are now trading at their lowest level since September 2025.

Economist Peter Schiff dismissed concerns about gold and silver prices, noting that the metals are likely to hold much better than other assets in the long term. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that gold's slip was not a surprise after its“massive” upward shock at the end of last year.

The precious metals trade took a hit on Wednesday after the dollar surged to its highest level since April 2025 and the Federal Reserve minutes flagged inflation concerns.

Spot gold prices slipped below $3,750 an ounce, while silver plunged below $45 an ounce. Gold and silver are now trading at their lowest level since September 2025. Platinum and palladium prices also fell.

However, bulls said precious metals are still a long-term hold, while critics were concerned prices could plunge further.

Metals Bull Sees A Long-Term Hold In Gold, Silver Amid Growing Market Volatility

Economist Peter Schiff dismissed concerns about gold and silver prices, noting that the metals are likely to hold much better than other assets in the long term.

In a post on X, he said,“Investors act as if the only collateral damage in the Fed's inflation war will be gold and silver. But precious metals will ultimately hold up much better than stocks, real estate, banks, or the U.S. economy, and then get a much bigger boost from the ensuing inflationary bailout.”

The Fed minutes pointed to broad-based inflation pressures in the economy, adding that they warrant action, with some policymakers advocating a larger rate hike in upcoming meetings.

Critics Think Precious Metals Have Not Yet Bottomed

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted that gold slipping was not a surprise following its“massive” upward shock at the end of last year.“No wonder it has to come down and I don't think it's done. I expect to see some bounces on the way, and this is definitely an area where it could happen (or $3,200), but I'm not looking to buy Gold in my long-term portfolio. I'd wait. Times will come,” he said in a post on X.

Veteran trader Peter L Brandt said in a post on X,“Once Silver bottoms it could take many quarters, even years, to build a base.”

As per Bitcoin Archive, gold and silver's 10% drop over the last nine days have wiped out $3.3 trillion in market value. This is larger than Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) over $1 trillion loss since CEO Jensen Huang's infidelity reports and subsequent resignation from the company.

What's Retail Saying About Gold, Silver?

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which tracks the price of gold, closed down nearly 3% lower on Wednesday but recovered some of its losses overnight.

Retail sentiment around GLD jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

One user said,“$GLD will settle around $200-$220!! Still a Lot of inflationary froth to melt.” GLD last closed at $341.19.

However, another bullish user said,“$GLD almost. It should start reversing here.”

Meanwhile, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) plunged more than 4.5% at close on Wednesday but also reversed to green in the overnight session.

Retail sentiment around SLV improved from 'neutral' to 'bullish' over 24 hours.

One user said,“$PALL $SLV good time to add. When market corrects harder these will be safe havens.”

However, another user said,“$SLV This thing is in complete free fall, unbelievable.”

GLD is down nearly 14% year-to-date, while SLV has plunged nearly 37% in the same time.

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