Spotting the gaps before they become breaches. Inside Zentara's proactive vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) workflow

Breaches cost ASEAN firms US$4.12M on average. Zentara's VAPT finds exploitable gaps, with every finding hand-validated by certified testers and free retests.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As breached accounts in Indonesia rise year on year, Zentara urges companies to find and fix exploitable weaknesses before attackers do.Indonesian cybersecurity company Zentara is urging companies in Indonesia to test the resilience of their digital systems regularly, before attackers find and exploit the gaps. The call comes as data breaches keep recurring and their cost to businesses continues to climb.According to Surfshark, 915,746 accounts in Indonesia were exposed in data breaches in the first quarter of 2026 and 300,416 in the second quarter. While the second-quarter figure fell from the previous quarter, it was still 43.4% higher than in the same period a year earlier.The financial stakes are high. IBM's Cost of a Data Breach 2026 report put the average cost of a breach in ASEAN at US$4.12 million per incident, with financial services hit hardest at US$6.53 million.Zentara notes that many breaches start with weaknesses that could have been found earlier, such as unpatched systems, misconfigurations or overly broad access rights. Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) has likewise pointed to outdated electronic systems and human error as root causes of data breaches in the country.That is why VAPT, or vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, has become a critical step in corporate security strategy. It combines a vulnerability assessment, which maps and prioritizes weaknesses, with penetration testing, which simulates real attacks to show whether those weaknesses can actually be exploited.Recent threat data underlines the urgency. AwanPintar reported that attacks targeting known CVE vulnerabilities jumped 71% in March 2026, while 34,804 new vulnerabilities in open-source components were published in the first half of the year.Zentara's VAPT service covers networks and infrastructure, web and mobile applications, APIs and cloud environments, as well as the human factor through phishing and social engineering simulations. Testing can be run as black-box, grey-box or white-box engagements and follows the OWASP, NIST SP 800-115, PTES and MITRE ATT&CK methodologies.Every finding is validated by hand by certified testers holding credentials such as OSCP, OSCE, GPEN, GXPN and CEH, so internal teams are not left chasing false positives. Clients receive an executive report that maps business risk and compliance, and a technical report with proof-of-concept evidence, CVSS v3.1 scores and remediation priorities. Retesting to confirm fixes is included at no extra cost.Testing also supports compliance. Indonesia's Personal Data Protection Law (UU PDP) requires data controllers to put technical and operational measures in place to protect personal data and prevent unauthorized access. Zentara maps its findings against frameworks including ISO 27001, NIST CSF and PCI DSS, as well as requirements from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) for the financial sector.Zentara stresses that VAPT is not a one-off exercise. Results reflect security at a single point in time, so testing should be repeated regularly and after major system changes, alongside continuous security monitoring.By finding and closing gaps before attackers can use them, Zentara aims to help Indonesian companies prevent breaches early, protect customer trust and build a secure foundation for digital transformation.About ZentaraZentara (PT Mars Bumi Indonesia) is an Indonesian cybersecurity and intelligence technology company headquartered in Tangerang, Banten. Founded in April 2025, Zentara protects high-stakes institutions and enterprises through integrated cybersecurity capabilities, including 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed SOC, cyber intelligence, threat hunting, cyber defense, vCISO, digital forensics, and AI-assisted security analytics. Backed by proprietary in-house platforms such as AVAS (Advanced Vulnerability Assessment System) and research and development through Zentara Labs, Zentara combines technology, engineering, and intelligence to help organizations detect threats, assess vulnerabilities, and strengthen their cyber resilience.For more information, visit zentara.

Jessica Thenardy

Zentara

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Stopping Data Breaches Before They Start: Zentara Calls VAPT a Core Part of Corporate Security Strategy News Provided By PT Mars Bumi Indonesia November 19, 2026, 01:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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