Kazakhstan's Gold-Bearing Ore Output Rises 12.4% In January-October
In October 2026, gold-bearing ore production totaled 4.05 million tons, up 13.7% from 3.56 million tons in September and 22.36% compared to 3.31 million tons in October 2025.
Meanwhile, gold-bearing concentrate production amounted to 221,100 tons in January-October 2026, down 18% from 269,600 tons in the same period of 2025.
In October, concentrate output totaled 23,300 tons, down 12.1% from 26,500 tons in September and 5.7% from 24,700 tons in October 2025.
Overall, output in the metal ore mining sector, comprising 70 enterprises and production facilities, amounted to 6.427 trillion tenge ($14.46 billion) in January-October 2026, with the physical volume of production increasing by 1.7% year-on-year.
Metal ore mining accounted for 23.28% of Kazakhstan's total mining and quarrying output, which amounted to 27.605 trillion tenge ($62.12 billion), and 10.98% of the country's total industrial output of 58.52 trillion tenge ($131.68 billion) during the reporting period.
The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment