MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan produced 34.58 million tons of gold-bearing ore in January-October 2026, up 12.4% from 30.77 million tons in the same period last year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

In October 2026, gold-bearing ore production totaled 4.05 million tons, up 13.7% from 3.56 million tons in September and 22.36% compared to 3.31 million tons in October 2025.

Meanwhile, gold-bearing concentrate production amounted to 221,100 tons in January-October 2026, down 18% from 269,600 tons in the same period of 2025.

In October, concentrate output totaled 23,300 tons, down 12.1% from 26,500 tons in September and 5.7% from 24,700 tons in October 2025.

Overall, output in the metal ore mining sector, comprising 70 enterprises and production facilities, amounted to 6.427 trillion tenge ($14.46 billion) in January-October 2026, with the physical volume of production increasing by 1.7% year-on-year.

Metal ore mining accounted for 23.28% of Kazakhstan's total mining and quarrying output, which amounted to 27.605 trillion tenge ($62.12 billion), and 10.98% of the country's total industrial output of 58.52 trillion tenge ($131.68 billion) during the reporting period.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.