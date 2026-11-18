The UAE and Saudi Arabia account for seven in ten company listings. Users can also explore 8,384 clinics and 2,515 investors across six Gulf markets.

- Dmitry Kaminskiy, Founder of Gulf Longevity Intelligence GroupDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - 60,000 organisations mapped across HealthTech, wellness and fitness in the six GCC markets- The UAE accounts for 20,158 of them, roughly a third of the regional total- 49,000 organisations sit in the wellness and fitness layer, including 7,600 spa and wellness centres- 700 investors and 400 venture funds are active across the regional sector- Coverage spans Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain in a single datasetGulf Longevity Intelligence Group and Longevity Industry Analytics today launched the GCC HealthTech & Wellness platform, a public database and interactive map covering all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Developed with technological support from Deep Knowledge Group, the platform brings together companies, clinics and investors so users can see who delivers care, who supplies the technology and who finances it.The UAE and Saudi Arabia together account for about 72% of the platform's 50,247 company listings. More than 21,000 are listed in the UAE and nearly 15,000 in Saudi Arabia. The two markets also account for 3,782 and 2,476 clinic listings respectively. Hospitals and clinics can be explored separately from businesses such as medical suppliers, software developers, gyms and spa operators.Qatar and Oman illustrate why the distinction matters. Each has about 3,700 company listings, but the database identifies 709 clinics in Oman and 450 in Qatar. Kuwait has roughly 3,400 company listings and 642 clinics, while Bahrain has about 3,100 company listings and 281 clinics. A supplier comparing these markets can use the clinic directory to identify potential customers, then use the company directory to look for a local distributor.WHERE CLINICAL CARE AND CONSUMER WELLNESS MEETThe largest company category is fitness and sports, with 10,403 listings, ahead of pharmaceuticals and medical businesses at 9,775. The database also identifies 5,753 wellness and spa businesses and 2,389 companies in digital health, data and artificial intelligence. The clinical directory adds another level of detail, with 406 functional medicine clinics, 95 neurotechnology clinics and 93 longevity clinics.“It is often the case that the clinical side of this sector gets measured and the consumer side does not. Yet it is the gyms, the spas, the fitness operators and the wellness centres where most people in this region actually interact with their own health. Counting both layers together gives a far more accurate picture of where demand sits,” said Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group.Recent developments illustrate two different routes to patients. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health licensed Pura Longevity Clinic under its standards for healthy longevity medicine centres in January 2025. In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health reported on November 5, 2026, that Seha Virtual Hospital had reached more than 365,000 people through 241 hospitals and over 1,400 health centres.FINDING PARTNERS AND INVESTORSThe investor directory covers 2,515 investors, including 1,050 venture funds. Within wellness and fitness, it lists 689 investors, including 417 venture funds. Founders can distinguish venture funds from private equity firms, asset managers and angel investors before deciding whom to approach.“When a diagnostics company asks us where to start in the UAE, the first questions are which clinics could use its test and who supplies those clinics today. A shortlist of both gives the company a much better first conversation. The same approach can lead to a different set of partners in Oman or Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Saleh, Business Development Manager at Deep Knowledge Group, who works with Gulf Longevity Intelligence Group.The public beta also maps 207 hubs, 90 research centres and 138 events and conferences. A device developer seeking a clinical study partner can look up specialist providers and research centres in the same country. A founder planning a visit can use the conference listings to identify relevant events.Visitors can explore the regional ecosystem map and filter the interactive database by country and activity. The figures describe listings in the platform as of launch. Organisations can verify their profiles or submit corrections, and visitors can suggest additional providers, companies or investors for inclusion.MEDIA ENQUIRIESKeel Comms |... | +971 50 247 7647

Baha Hamadi

Vice President, Communications – Gulf

+971 50 247 7647

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New GCC Platform Maps More Than 60,000 HealthTech and Wellness Listings News Provided By Deep Knowledge Analytics Limited November 19, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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