On the Double! Heating & Cooling gives a deserving family a free, full HVAC system.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the Double! Heating & Cooling, a family-owned HVAC company serving Lubbock and the surrounding West Texas communities, has announced its“Give the Gift of Comfort” holiday campaign. Through this initiative, the company will give one deserving local family a free, full HVAC system, installed by its own team. It is calling on the community to help find that family, and it invites neighbors, friends, coworkers, and community members to nominate a family who could truly use a helping hand this holiday season.Why the Company Is Giving BackAs winter settles over the South Plains, a dependable heating system becomes a necessity rather than a luxury. On the Double! recognizes that some households have weathered a difficult year and may be living with a failing system they cannot afford to replace. The company's goal is to make the holidays a little warmer and brighter for one of those families. By relying on community nominations, it hopes to reach a deserving family that might otherwise go unnoticed.How the Giveaway Works★ The gift: A free, full HVAC system, installed by On the Double! Heating & Cooling.★ Who can be nominated: A local family in need that has been through a difficult season and could benefit from a fresh start at home.★ What nominators share: A little about the family and why they deserve this gift.★ Winner announcement: The recipient will be announced on the company's website and social media channels.Important Dates★ November 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM: Nomination deadline★ November 25, 2026: Winning family selected★ November 30, 2026: Tentative installation date (the Monday after Thanksgiving)How to Submit a NominationCommunity members can nominate a family by visiting and completing a short form. The form asks for their name, email address, phone number, and the story of the family they wish to nominate. Nominators are encouraged to describe the family's situation and how a new heating and cooling system would make a difference in their home. Because the nomination window is brief, the company urges residents across Lubbock and the surrounding communities to submit their entries as early as possible.About On the Double! Heating & CoolingOn the Double! Heating & Cooling is a locally owned, family-operated HVAC company that has served Lubbock, Texas, and the surrounding communities since 2012. Its promise is“Double the Service, Double the Quality, Double the Care.” The company provides heating, air conditioning, ductless mini-split, and indoor air quality services to residential customers, and its team has more than 15 years of experience in the area. It has earned more than 700 five-star reviews and is known for honesty, customer education, and personal attention to each customer. Customers get 24/7 availability, free estimates on installations and large projects, and flexible financing. Installations come with a 10-year manufacturer warranty, and in some cases up to 99 years. The company is fully bonded and insured and Google Guaranteed, and all employees are background checked and drug tested.

Josh Brown

On The Double! Heating & Cooling

+1 806-223-0283

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Warmth Where It's Needed Most: 'On the Double! Heating & Cooling' Opens Nominations for a Free, Full HVAC System News Provided By Real Time Marketing November 19, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR



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