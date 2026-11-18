Azam Khan Returns to Rampur Following Bail

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan returned to his residence in Rampur after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail, and said that his release was a day of celebration for those who believe in the Constitution, justice and democracy.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening after reaching his residence, Khan congratulated those who believe in constitutional values and thanked the court for granting him relief. "This is a day of celebrations for everyone who believes in the Constitution, justice and democracy. I congratulate all of them and thank the Court. I now firmly believe that the country is independent, but the Constitution is not. Together, we must demand that the Constitution be freed," he said.

Speaking about the political situation in the country, Khan said, "Chunav nahi hoga, Inquilab hoga. Badlav nahi hoga, sailab hoga. Now, people won't contest in the name of caste or religion; contests will be based on issues." He further asserted that he and people like him were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the Constitution.

"People like us are always ready to die for the Constitution. Am I mafia? I opened schools for children, established a University - if someone like that could be mafia, if a 'murgi chor', 'bakri chor', 'bhains chor' could be ED's guilty, then I pray to God that may every lane have a 'murgi chor' so that he can establish a University. All Constitutional bodies should accept that they are losing their reputation...They should save their reputation," he said.

Drawing a comparison with prominent educationists and historical figures, Khan questioned the action of investigating agencies and authorities, saying, "Had there been ED, CBI, I-T, Development Authority at the time of Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, they would have been jailed. They would not have been able to establish Universities."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SP leader said the party had suffered setbacks in elections and alleged that the seats it won were secured through foul play. "They (BJP) are wiped out. Did you not see the Lok Sabha election results? Did you not see the Vidhan Parishad election results? The seats they won were won through foul play," he said.

Upon reaching his residence, Khan greeted the supporters who had gathered to welcome him and said, "Wahi Khaliq, wahi malik." Khan was released after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His son Abdullah Azam Khan arrived at the jail premises to welcome him, along with SP supporters who had gathered outside Dasna Jail.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Khan, observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. Earlier, on October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency put the book value of the attached property at Rs 426 crore, while its estimated current market value was Rs 1,170 crore. Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university located in Rampur.