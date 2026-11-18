Congress Forms 42-Member Panel for 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The 42-member committee comprises several senior Congress leaders, including Pargat Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Ministers Ambika Soni and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Manish Tewari and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The AICC general secretary incharge of Punjab, AICC Secretaries attached to the General Secretary incharge and state heads of frontal organisations in Punjab will be ex-officio members of the committee.

Moreover, the party also appointed Rajiv Chaudhary as State Chairperson of the OBC Department of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Earlier on Monday, Congress constituted screening committees for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, according to an official press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal. For Uttarakhand, Deepa Dasmunsi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the screening committee, while Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya have been named as members. In Punjab, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Sunday also constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Indian National Congress from other political parties.

The developments come as parties begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. On October 31, AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming polls, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)