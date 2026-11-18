India Dominate First Session Against New Zealand In Wellington Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): India's pace attack dominated the opening session of the first Test against New Zealand, reducing the hosts to 60/4 at lunch on Day 1 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India made an impressive start, with Jasprit Bumrah striking twice while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up a wicket each to put New Zealand under pressure throughout the opening session at Wellington.

The right-arm speedster Bumrah provided India with the first breakthrough in the opening over, dismissing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a two-ball duck. The Indian pacer bowled a good-length delivery that moved back sharply and crashed into the top of the off-stump after Latham opted to leave it. That's Lunch on Day 1 at the Basin Reserve A fine session for #TeamIndia with four wickets in the bag New Zealand 60/4 Scorecard - #NZvIND - BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2026

Anshul Kamboj soon joined the attack, removing opener Devon Conway for four off 13 deliveries. Conway edged a delivery behind the stumps, where wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed the catch. New Zealand were reduced to 12/2 in 3.2 overs. Following the early setbacks, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra attempted to stabilise the innings. The pair stitched together a 39-run partnership for the third wicket, helping the hosts recover from their early setbacks. Nicholls looked relatively comfortable at the crease, finding the boundaries and rotating the strike, while Ravindra adopted a cautious approach against the Indian seamers.

However, Akash Deep broke the partnership in the 20th over, dismissing Ravindra for 15 off 50 deliveries. The left-handed batter attempted to cut a short-of-length delivery outside off but edged it behind to Pant, who completed another catch. New Zealand were 51/3 at that stage. Bumrah then struck again before the lunch interval, removing Daryl Mitchell to leave the hosts four wickets down. The Indian pacer finished the session with two wickets, while Akash Deep and Kamboj claimed one each.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 29 off 58 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Tom Blundell was not out on five off eight balls as New Zealand reached 60/4 after 23 overs at lunch. For India, Bumrah returned figures of 2/17 in seven overs, while Akash Deep claimed 1/15 in seven overs. Kamboj also picked up a wicket. India's decision to bowl first paid dividends as their fast bowlers exploited the conditions at the Basin Reserve and kept the New Zealand batting lineup under sustained pressure throughout the opening session. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 60/4 in 23 overs (Henry Nicholls 29*, Rachin Ravindra 15, Jasprit Bumrah 2/17) vs India (yet to bat). (ANI)