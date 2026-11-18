David Warner Backs Cameron Bancroft Over 2018 Ball Tampering Claims

Former Australia opener David Warner has expressed support for Cameron Bancroft after the latter opened up about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as "Sandpapergate", saying he was happy that his former teammate had finally been able to get things off his chest, according to Sen Cricket.

On Wednesday, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his account, the 33-year-old acknowledged that Warner had raised the idea of using sandpaper on the ball to help generate reverse swing during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2018. The discussion reportedly took place during the tea break on Day 2, in the presence of bowling coach David Saker and then head coach Darren Lehmann. Bancroft also acknowledged that the complete truth about the events leading up to the infamous Cape Town Test in 2018 had not been disclosed earlier, admitting that he had never been entirely honest about what had happened.

Reacting to Bancroft's revelations, as quoted by Sen Cricket, Warner said he believed the controversy had weighed heavily on his former teammate for a long time and welcomed his decision to speak about it. "I'm happy for Bangers (Cameron Bancroft) to get some stuff off his chest; obviously he's told the truth," Warner told news cameras. "I think it's been weighing on him heavily for a long time and I think it's great to get it off his chest. And I'm here to support him as well, as I am here to support his wife as well, so I just really think it's a relief for him, and you know that that's his truth, so I respect that," he added.

Warner further maintained that those involved had already accepted responsibility for their actions. "We owned what we did, so we can't do anymore," he said, as quoted by Sen Cricket. Warner's comments came a day after he was involved in a confrontation with a Channel 7 journalist in Sydney on Tuesday morning, as the Sandpapergate controversy continued to draw attention following Bancroft's latest revelations.

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) and skipper Pat Cummins issued statements after batter Cameron Bancroft's fresh and explosive 2018 ball tampering revelations, claiming almost everyone in the team was on board with the use of sandpaper during the controversial tour to South Africa. In a statement to ABC, the agent of skipper Cummins, who had dismissed Khawaja's claims of everyone's involvement in the plan as "utter nonsense", said that the star pacer had addressed everything in his presser. In a statement to ABC Sport, Pat Cummins' agent said, "Whilst we feel for Cam and everything he has been through, there is nothing in the statement that has not been answered by Pat in his press conference."

CA, as per ABC Sport, also issued a statement of their own addressing the 10-test-old batter's claims, admitting that "many dimensions" are expected on the part of players about the 2018 scandal, and that is why an independent forum, announced earlier on Wednesday by interim chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg, had been set up in order to listen to players' testimonies of the controversial tour. "We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments," the statement read. "We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events. We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible," CA signed off.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Khawaja's autobiography, in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then-captain Smith, then vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.