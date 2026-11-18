MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance says it has obtained afrom the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM) in a bid to recover assets stolen in its recordhack. The court orders, Binance said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph, are intended to give counterparties a legal basis to freeze and return funds identified as part of the theft.

Binance also indicated that the injunction can be served via blockchain-allowing legal notices to be delivered to wallet addresses tied to stolen assets-while market participants will be updated through a“living list” of 26,000 addresses holding those funds. The exchange cautioned that the $6.5 billion figure is not a count of what has already been recovered, and it did not say how much has been returned so far under the orders.

Binance secured a $6.5B ADGM freezing injunction targeting wallet addresses linked to the Oct. 29 hack. Service of the orders can be done through blockchain, enabling notices to reach relevant wallet addresses. A“living list” of 26,000 addresses is expected to be kept updated as new wallet data is identified. The injunction amount is not limited to recovered assets, and Binance has not disclosed the current recovered total. Parallel efforts continue alongside government actions, including a U.S. Justice Department seizure authorization referenced by Cointelegraph.

Key takeawaysADGM injunction targets stolen wallet holdings

According to Binance, the ADGM Courts issued orders intended to help issuers, exchanges, and other partners freeze and return stolen assets. The orders are directed at unidentified perpetrators of the hack, but are structured to support action by third parties that hold or process assets connected to the theft.

Representing Binance, M. Kendall Day of Gibson Dunn told Cointelegraph that the injunction can be served via blockchain. In practical terms, that approach is designed to deliver court notices directly to specific wallet addresses rather than relying solely on traditional legal channels.

Day added that the exchange and its legal process are also expected to communicate updates through a“living list” containing 26,000 wallet addresses Binance says have been identified as holding stolen assets. Binance said that some institutions require formal court orders before they can release, transfer, or return frozen funds-meaning that even when assets are technically identifiable, legal process can be a gating factor for action.

Binance further said it obtained orders requiring stolen assets to be handed over, and that separate interim orders cover assets frozen by certain named parties where no wrongdoing is alleged.

How this fits into the wider recovery push

The ADGM development follows a broader wave of recovery and restraint efforts after the hack, which Cointelegraph previously described as the largest-ever in the crypto industry.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the U.S. Department of Justice said it obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in assets stolen from Binance. The DOJ referenced a larger total of more than $2.7 billion frozen through government and private sector efforts.

While freeze orders aim to prevent stolen crypto from circulating, they do not automatically guarantee that funds will return to Binance. Cointelegraph previously reported that attackers converted stolen stablecoins into assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, which lack central issuers and therefore can be more difficult to freeze in the same way stablecoins tied to identifiable issuers might be.

That dynamic matters because it highlights a key asymmetry of stolen-asset cases: even when tokens can't be frozen directly, market participants may still be able to respond if they receive legally enforceable court instructions tied to wallet addresses and custody paths.

Insurance, replenishment, and recovery are not the same task

Binance has also been addressing the immediate impact on users. The exchange told Cointelegraph that it completed coverage of affected assets after committing more than $6.34 billion from its treasury, the Secure Asset Fund for Users, and insurance funds.

But Binance's filings and public communications have consistently separated two tracks: replenishing customer assets and recovering the stolen cryptocurrencies from the hack. The ADGM injunction targets the latter-trying to convert identification of stolen wallets into enforceable freezes and eventual handover.

That distinction can influence how quickly customers see restitution versus how long asset recovery may take. Even with large amounts frozen or restrained across jurisdictions, the last steps-handing over assets and ensuring counterparties can legally transfer or return funds-tend to depend on court process, verification, and operational execution.

Binance also signals continued regional expansion

Separately from the recovery effort, Binance's Asia-Pacific head SB Seker told Reuters on Wednesday that the exchange plans to enter five Asian markets in 2027, prioritizing South and Southeast Asia. Seker said the markets were not yet named and that details are expected in the first quarter.

Reuters also reported that Seker said Binance does not need fresh capital to absorb losses from the October hack.

Taken together, the two narratives-legal recovery expansion on one side and geographic expansion on the other-underscore how exchanges may continue operating globally while working through a long tail of stolen-asset litigation and coordination with counterparties.

Readers should watch whether the“living list” of 26,000 addresses leads to additional third-party freezes and actual handover outcomes under the ADGM orders, and whether the exchange's broader recovery figures evolve alongside court-enforced progress across multiple jurisdictions.

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