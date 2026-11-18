

Landmark transaction involving the World Bank Group's new joint guarantee structure will support health resilience in the country.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

USA / BARBADOS – Barbados will be the first country to benefit from the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Joint Initiative, bringing together four development banks to provide USD 600 million in guarantees that will enable Barbados to refinance existing debt on more favourable terms. This operation will generate fiscal savings to support USD 160 million in health and resilience investments without increasing the country's debt burden.

This inaugural operation, coordinated by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), pioneers a new model of collaboration, enabling development banks to combine their different guarantee instruments in a single, coordinated transaction. By bringing together multiple guarantors, the initiative allows countries to undertake larger debt-for-resilience initiatives, generate savings greater than those achievable through separate guarantees, and invest those savings in resilient development.

The IDB and the World Bank Group will each provide USD 175 million in guarantee support, structured to suit each institution's guarantee framework. CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will each contribute USD 125 million in guarantees.

The transaction combines an International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) policy-based guarantee and a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) guarantee from the World Bank Group with investment guarantees from the IDB, CDB, and CAF. This structure links policy reform with project-level results monitoring to support a comprehensive plan to address noncommunicable diseases and other health challenges, including through preventive measures and behavioural change, while increasing the country's resilience to shocks and natural disasters.

Investments will expand access to quality health services and strengthen resilient health infrastructure, digital health services, sustainable energy solutions, and medical supply chains, helping increase productivity and reduce avoidable healthcare costs.

The financing will help strengthen regional access to essential medicines and health supplies, supporting continuity of care during emergencies and strengthening regional public goods that can be difficult for individual countries to finance. To further support this critical regional public good, the World Bank Group will provide an additional USD 6 million grant.

These investments will benefit the entire population of Barbados, particularly school-aged children and adolescents, the elderly, and people living with chronic diseases. Scotiabank and CIBC Caribbean are the lead arrangers for this transaction.

About the Development Bank Partnership to scale debt for resilience

Launched in 2025 by the IDB, CDB, and CAF and supported by the World Bank Group, the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Joint Initiative is designed to expand and scale debt-for-resilience operations.

The initiative allows development banks and other partners, including private insurers and philanthropic guarantors, to combine their guarantee capacity while using their own instruments and requirements. This collaborative approach can increase financing benefits, mobilize additional private capital, and help countries invest the resulting savings in resilient development.

The Barbados operation demonstrates how this model can work in practice, establishing a foundation for similar transactions across the Caribbean, Latin America, and other regions.

Ryan Ricardo Straughn, M.P., minister of finance, Barbados, said:

Avinash Persaud, special advisor on Climate Change to the president of the IDB, said:

Tsutomu Yamamoto, managing director at MIGA, home of the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, said:

Stacy Richards-Kennedy, CAF regional manager for the Caribbean and special advisor to the executive president, said:

Dr Isaac Solomon, vice-president, operations, at the Caribbean Development Bank, added:

The co-lead arrangers also welcomed the opportunity to support the Government of Barbados and the participating development institutions in advancing the transaction.

Mark St. Hill, chief executive officer, CIBC Caribbean, said:

Suzette Armoogam-Shah, country head, Scotiabank (Barbados) Limited, commented: