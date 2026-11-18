MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Infilbray (venglustat) tablets, the first treatment for the neurological symptoms of Type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 15 kg (approximately 33 pounds). Infilbray crosses the blood-brain barrier to reduce the accumulation of harmful substances in the body and brain.

GD3 is a rare, inherited condition in which the body cannot properly break down fatty substances, called glucosphingolipids, due to a deficient or malfunctioning enzyme. As these substances accumulate in organs, tissues, and the brain, patients experience a wide range of serious health problems over time. Unlike type 1 Gaucher disease, GD3 also affects the brain and nervous system, causing difficulties with balance, coordination, speech, memory, and thinking - symptoms that can worsen progressively and significantly impact quality of life. Infilbray works as a glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor, reducing the buildup of harmful substances throughout the body and, critically, within the brain.

The FDA's approval of Infilbray is supported by data from a randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical study enrolling 43 patients aged 12 years and older with GD3 who had previously been treated with enzyme replacement therapy and had achieved systemic disease stabilization. Participants received either Infilbray orally once daily or intravenous enzyme replacement therapy every two weeks for 52 weeks. Treatment effectiveness was evaluated using two assessments that capture the neurological symptoms central to daily life in patients with GD3, including those related to ataxia (loss of muscle control and coordination) and cognitive function. At Week 52, patients treated with Infilbray demonstrated improvement on a measure that combined both assessments compared to those taking enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of non-neurologic manifestations of GD3.

The most frequently reported side effects of Infilbray include gastrointestinal symptoms as well as adverse effects on mood. Serious psychiatric risks, including suicidal ideation and behaviour, have been reported. Potential risks identified from animal studies include potential clouding of vision in younger patients and adverse effects on fetal development when drug is taken during pregnancy. More information on side effects can be found in the drug labeling.

Infilbray was granted Orphan Drug designation as well as Priority Review. The approval of Infilbray was granted to Genzyme Corporation, a Sanofi Company.