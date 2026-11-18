MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ron Paul

When Democrats take control of Congress in January, one of their priorities should be using their power to control government spending to force President Trump to end the Iran War. This could end up being one of the few times supporters of liberty and limited, constitutional government back the congressional majority since much of the Democratic agenda appears likely to involve increasing government power.

Democrats in Congress may target for repeal tax cuts contained in the“Big Beautiful Bill,” including the Education Freedom Tax Credit. This is a tax credit of up to USD 1,700 per individual, or USD 3,400 for married couples, for contributions to Scholarship-Granting Organizations (SGO). SGOs provide scholarships to families to cover education expenses. The scholarships can be used for various types of education chosen by the parents, including homeschooling.

The Big Beautiful Bill also expanded the allowable uses of 529 Education Savings Accounts. These accounts can be used for a variety of education expenses, including the costs of homeschooling.

These provisions give parents more control over their children's education, which is the best way to improve education. After all, who better to control education than the people who best know their children's needs?

Democrats who oppose anything that threatens government control of education can be expected to oppose education tax credits. Even many“centrist” Democratic politicians oppose education tax credits because the teachers unions are among the largest supporters of Democratic candidates.

There are reasons, though, why Democrats may be reluctant to repeal the Education Freedom Tax Credit. Thirty-two states have signed up to participate with SGOs. Several of those states went from red to blue this election. Newly elected Democratic Congress members from former Republican strongholds may not wish to alienate homeschooling parents, as well as other parents, by depriving them of a way to help educate their children. This is especially likely given the increased popularity of homeschooling. Today, one in 20 American children is homeschooled.

Homeschool parents are a powerful constituency that can and will reward elected officials who support homeschooling and punish those who infringe on parents' right to control their children's education.

Parents looking for a homeschool curriculum incorporating the ideas of liberty should consider my online curriculum. My curriculum provides students with a solid education in history, literature, mathematics, and the sciences.

The curriculum also gives students the opportunity to create their own websites and internet-based businesses. This provides students with“real-world” entrepreneurial experience that will be useful to them no matter what career path they choose.

The curriculum is designed to be self-taught, with students helping, and learning from, each other via online forums. Starting in the fourth grade, students are required to write at least one essay a week. Students also take a course in public speaking.

The curriculum emphasises the history, philosophy, and economics of liberty, but it never substitutes indoctrination for education. The goal is to produce students with superior critical thinking skills.