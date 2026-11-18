MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The Dominica Geothermal Energy 10MW Project has received two top honours at the 2026 Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) Industry Awards. The project was awarded Best Financing Program and Best Caribbean Energy Project, underscoring its transformative impact on sustainable energy development in the Caribbean.

The landmark initiative, located in the Commonwealth of Dominica, is the first commercial geothermal power project in the Eastern Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to achieve commercial operations. With a rated capacity of 10.3 MW, the facility is expected to supply up to 70 percent of Dominica's annual electricity needs through firm, indigenous renewable energy, significantly reducing the country's dependence on imported diesel fuel.

The award-winning project represents a pioneering partnership among Caribbean Development Bank, CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), the Government of Dominica, and Geothermal Power Company of Dominica Ltd. (GPCD). Its innovative financing structure successfully blended concessional climate finance, regional development financing, and private sector investment to deliver one of the Caribbean's most significant renewable energy projects.

Commending the accomplishment, L. O'Reilly Lewis, director of Projects, CDB, said:

Beyond expanding renewable energy generation, the project has already demonstrated tangible benefits for consumers. Increased geothermal generation has contributed to a substantial decline in electricity fuel surcharges, helping to lower costs and insulate households and businesses from volatile global oil prices.

The project is widely regarded as a model for future geothermal development throughout the region, demonstrating that innovative financing, strong partnerships, and advanced renewable energy technologies can accelerate the Caribbean's transition to a cleaner, more resilient, and energy-secure future.

Under the project, CDB acts as the lead financial arranger. The initiative has secured USD 34.8 million in concessional funding. Of this amount, USD 25.4 million is provided by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in the form of a concessional loan, which was mobilised through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-GCF program titled“FP020: Sustainable Energy Facility for the Eastern Caribbean.” An additional USD 9.4 million is being provided from Canada's Supporting Resilient Green Energy Initiative in the Caribbean (SuRGE) programme. The CDF is also contributing USD 15 million in loan financing out of its own capital fund resources, as the major element of the CDF's Country Assistance Programme for Dominica.