MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has set aside the conviction of three persons in a 2006 forest assault and illegal tree-felling case, holding that material contradictions, improvements in the prosecution version and non-examination of key witnesses had created reasonable doubt about their guilt.

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Allowing an appeal filed by Mohammad Latief Khan and two others, a bench of Justice Shahzad Azeem quashed the judgment of conviction dated 15 November 2017, and the order of sentence dated 22 November 2017, passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Sopore.

The appellants were accordingly acquitted of the charges under Section 325 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act, 1987, and relieved of their bail bonds.

The case stemmed from an incident dated June 20, 2006, when a Forest Guard and his helper, while patrolling compartment No. 21 in Rafiabad, allegedly caught some persons cutting down a kail tree. According to the prosecution, the accused assaulted the forest officials when they objected, leaving the Forest Guard with grievous injuries and his helper with simple injuries.

The trial court had convicted the first appellant under Section 325 RPC and Section 6 of the Forest Act, while the other two appellants were convicted under Section 6 of the Act. The conviction was primarily based on the testimony of the injured Forest Guard, supported by medical evidence.

However, the Court found significant deficiencies in the prosecution case, particularly the failure to examine the other injured person, who was a natural and material witness to the occurrence, and the Investigating Officer, whose testimony could have clarified several discrepancies in the prosecution version.

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The Court observed that although conviction can be based on the testimony of a solitary injured witness, such evidence must be wholly reliable, confidence-inspiring and free from material contradictions. Greater caution is required where the case rests on the uncorroborated testimony of an interested witness.

It noted that the non-examination of the co-injured witness, Harvinder Singh, assumed significance as his testimony could have corroborated or contradicted the complainant on the presence of the accused, the manner of assault and the weapon allegedly used.

The Court further observed that the Investigating Officer's examination was particularly necessary in view of the failure to properly prove and exhibit the written complaint, uncertainty regarding its authorship, and questions surrounding the recovery of timber and an axe, preparation of the site plan and seizure proceedings.

Pointing to material improvements and inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony, the Court noted that his account of the accused initially fleeing the spot and subsequently returning to attack the forest officials was in conflict with the prosecution version.

It also highlighted discrepancies concerning the identification of the accused, observing that the complainant had referred to persons who allegedly disclosed their identities, but neither of those persons was examined during the trial.

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It clarified that medical evidence could establish the existence and nature of injuries but could not, by itself, establish the identity of the assailants or the manner in which the injuries were caused.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, the Court observed that withholding material witnesses, whose testimony could have filled gaps in the prosecution case, may warrant an adverse inference against the prosecution.

Concluding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges to the required standard, the Court held that the benefit of material doubts and lapses had to go to the accused.