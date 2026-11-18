MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The agitation by postgraduate (PG) resident doctors over the demand for enhancement of stipends and parity with their counterparts in other states and Union Territories has spread across Jammu and Kashmir, with Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of several Government Medical Colleges and doctors from district hospitals extending support to the ongoing protest that is starting on Thursday.

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The announcement has initially gained momentum at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and has now received support from resident doctors at GMC Anantnag, besides several district-level healthcare institutions, signalling a wider mobilisation over what the protesting doctors describe as long-pending financial and service-related concerns.

In a significant development, the Resident Doctors' Association of GMC Anantnag has decided to join the collective agitation in solidarity with the protesting doctors of GMC Jammu and other medical institutions across the Union Territory.

Dr Sajad Nisar, President of RDA GMC Anantnag, said the association has announced a phased programme of protest to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

As part of the initial phase, resident doctors will wear black bands and resort to other peaceful forms of protest from November 19 to 22.

The association has further announced that routine Outpatient Department (OPD) services will be suspended from November 23 if the government fails to address their demands by then.

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It has also indicated the possibility of withdrawing other non-essential services in subsequent phases, depending on the decisions taken collectively by the Resident Doctors' Associations.

Meanwhile, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) said the agitation was receiving support from several district hospitals, with institutions including JLNM Hospital having submitted formal representations to their respective administrations in solidarity with the protesting resident doctors.

AIMSA representatives Dr Sanah Javaid, Dr K R Jaipal and Dr Abhishek Mittal from GMC Jammu have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to intervene without further delay and address the concerns of postgraduate doctors.

The protesting doctors are primarily seeking an immediate revision of stipends for all PG resident doctors, including those pursuing Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses, besides ensuring parity with the stipends being provided to resident doctors in other states and Union Territories.

Another major demand relates to the implementation of maternity leave benefits for eligible resident doctors in accordance with the applicable directions of the High Court, with the association seeking an end to the delay in extending these benefits.

AIMSA Dental Head Dr Danish Hamid has also extended support to the agitation, highlighting the concerns of postgraduate dental residents and calling for their demands to be addressed alongside those of other resident doctors.

The growing support for the movement is also evident from various district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Ravi from JLNM Hospital, Dr Yamin from District Hospital Pulwama, Dr Karthik from RSSDH Poonch, Dr Yasir from District Hospital Kulgam and Dr Sriram from Gandhi Nagar Hospital have extended solidarity to the protesting doctors.

AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan questioned the continued delay in revising the stipends of PG resident doctors in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that several other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, had already undertaken revisions for their resident doctors.“If states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can enhance stipends for their resident doctors, why is Jammu and Kashmir still lagging behind? Resident doctors across J&K deserve equal treatment, fair compensation and their rightful benefits. The Government must act now rather than allowing this issue to escalate further,” he said.

AIMSA reiterated its support to all Resident Doctors' Associations, PG and DNB residents working in Government Medical Colleges and district hospitals across the Union Territory.

The association has urged the Health and Medical Education Department to initiate immediate dialogue with representatives of the protesting doctors and announce a concrete, time-bound decision on their demands.

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It also cautioned that continued delay in resolving the issues could further intensify resentment among resident doctors, potentially leading to an expansion of the agitation and affecting routine healthcare services if the announced phases of protest are implemented. (KNO)