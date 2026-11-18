MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday challenged the BJP-led Union Government to clarify whether it was deliberately delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir until the BJP gets its own Chief Minister in the Union Territory, saying people should not be kept under any illusion.

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Addressing a public rally in Mendhar township of Poonch district, Abdullah said the repeated assurance that statehood would be restored at an“appropriate time” had lost its meaning, with more than two years having passed since his government assumed office.

“If it is your wish not to restore statehood until the BJP has its own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, then say it openly. Tell the people clearly so that they are not kept under any illusion, and we are not humiliated repeatedly,” he said.

The Chief Minister questioned the Centre's continued delay despite assurances that statehood would be restored after delimitation and the Assembly elections.

“Even after waiting for two years and one month, we have been compelled to ask: Where has our state gone? Why is the restoration of statehood being delayed?” he asked.

Questioning the Centre's use of the phrase“appropriate time”, Abdullah said there was no clarity on the criteria being applied to determine when statehood would be restored.

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“What is the yardstick you have to measure this? What kind of scale will you use to decide that the time has finally come to restore our statehood?” he asked.

Accuses Centre of using security incidents to delay statehood

Abdullah also accused the Centre of citing security incidents to justify the continued delay in restoring statehood, despite the elected government having no control over the police or law and order.

Referring to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent incidents in Kulgam, Reasi and Kishtwar, the Chief Minister said his government was being held accountable for matters outside its jurisdiction.

“We have no control over the police or law and order, yet we are told that because of the Pahalgam attack, perhaps statehood cannot be restored now. An incident takes place in Kulgam, and the same justification is given. An attack takes place in Reasi or Kishtwar, and again the same argument is put forward,” he said.

“How can you hold us responsible for matters over which we have no control? We have fulfilled our responsibilities in the areas entrusted to us. Why should the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer for the failures of others? What kind of justice is this?” he added.

Abdullah challenged the Centre to assess his government's performance on issues such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and governance rather than law and order, which, he said, remained outside its control.

“Either your intentions are not right, or you are not being sincere. If you do not want to restore statehood until the BJP gets its own chief minister, then have the courage to say so,” he said.

Says Centre undermining elected representatives

The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of weakening the position of elected representatives by continuing the Union Territory arrangement.

Referring to protocol differences between officials and elected representatives in Union Territories and states, Abdullah said the status accorded to Chief Ministers, ministers and legislators in Union Territories was lower than that enjoyed by their counterparts in states.

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“You do not want to weaken the chief secretary or undermine the chief justice. You want to weaken the people's elected government and humiliate their elected representatives,” he said.

Recalling the assurances given by the Centre before the Supreme Court during proceedings concerning Article 370, Abdullah said the commitment had been to restore statehood after delimitation, Assembly elections and the formation of an elected government.

He said his government had passed a resolution seeking restoration of statehood in its very first Cabinet meeting and that he had personally submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah said he had repeatedly reminded the Prime Minister of the commitment during his visits to Jammu and Kashmir, including at the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel and the Katra railway project. He also said he had raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in Delhi.

Despite the limitations of the Union Territory setup, Abdullah said his government had neither used its restricted powers as an excuse nor backed away from its responsibilities.

“We are not cowards who get frightened by difficult situations or use them as an excuse for our inability to deliver,” he said. (PTI inputs)