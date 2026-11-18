

Urges Young Police Officers to Strengthen Public Trust Says Today's Security Threats May Come Through Mobile Screens, Not Just Guns

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the Union Territory would soon be free of terrorism.

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Addressing the passing-out parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Directors of the Forest Protection Force at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, Sinha urged the newly inducted officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and compassion while strengthening public trust.

Paying tribute to Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the Lieutenant Governor said their courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice would remain a source of inspiration for generations.

“The home of a martyr is the greatest temple and pilgrimage site for me,” he said, assuring the families of the deceased personnel that the entire nation stood firmly with them.

Sinha said no compensation could make up for the loss of an invaluable life, but the government had a responsibility to ensure that the families of the fallen personnel lived with dignity and received all necessary assistance.

He said efforts would be made to secure the future of their children and coming generations.

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Congratulating the 74 officers who successfully completed their training, the Lieutenant Governor described their induction as a proud moment for their families and the Union Territory.

He said policing and environmental protection were noble responsibilities that demanded sacrifice, commitment and a deep sense of duty.

Recalling the contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police in combating terrorism, maintaining public order and safeguarding citizens through decades of challenging circumstances, Sinha urged the young officers to wear their uniforms with pride and remain conscious of the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

The Lieutenant Governor said terrorism remained a major challenge to peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, but expressed confidence that sustained efforts would further strengthen security and stability in the region.

“Only a handful of foreign terrorists remain; Jammu Kashmir will soon be terror-free,” he said.

Sinha also alleged that an environment had been created in the past in which shops, schools and businesses remained closed for nearly half the year. He accused what he termed conflict entrepreneurs of promoting terrorism and separatism in the region.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had taken steps to dismantle the ecosystem that sustained terrorism and separatism.

Emphasising the need to adapt policing to emerging security challenges, the Lieutenant Governor said threats were no longer confined to conventional forms of violence and could also emerge through digital platforms.

“Today's security threat may also come through a mobile screen, not just a gun. If we fight today's challenges with yesterday's methods, we will fall behind,” he said.

He called for greater technological proficiency among police personnel, particularly in cyber forensics, digital evidence, forensic science and monitoring technology.

Sinha also highlighted the growing challenges posed by digital radicalisation, drone-based threats, narco-terrorism and other forms of asymmetric warfare, stressing the importance of intelligence gathering, technological capabilities and coordination among security agencies.

He urged police personnel to equip themselves with the skills and tools required to address contemporary security threats, saying modern policing must be technology-driven and responsive to changing circumstances.

Underscoring the importance of public engagement, the Lieutenant Governor said effective beat policing and strong community relations were essential for maintaining law and order.

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He urged the newly inducted officers to serve with sensitivity, professionalism and integrity, adding that the police must act not only as guardians of public security but also as custodians of people's trust.

“Over the past six years, the stakeholders of peace in Jammu Kashmir have grown. Every citizen of Jammu Kashmir is committed to a safe home, good education, employment, business opportunities and a bright future for their children. Now, you must be not only the guardian of their security but also the guardian of their trust,” he said.

Sinha said improved law and order had contributed significantly to investment, tourism, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated officers who had excelled during their training.

An oath was administered to the newly trained officers to discharge their duties with dedication and honesty.

MLAs Pawan Kumar Gupta, Balwant Singh Mankotia and RS Pathania; Chief Secretary Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Director, J&K Forest Protection Force, Sarvesh Rai; Director, SKPA Udhampur, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal; senior police and security officials, civil administration officers and family members of the passing-out officers attended the function.