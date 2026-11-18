MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir had been reduced to“almost zero” over the past two years, with only two Kashmiri youths joining the Lashkar-e-Taiba during this period.

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Addressing the passing-out parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Directors of the Forest Protection Force at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, Prabhat said both the youths had been killed in separate encounters in Kulgam district.

He identified the two as Umar Nisar and Lateef Bhat, adding that Bhat, the last remaining terrorist among them, was killed in an encounter on Wednesday. Nisar had been killed in a separate encounter in the district two days earlier.

“We have brought local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir to almost zero over the last two years. During this period, only two Kashmiri youths joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Prabhat said.

“Today, I would like to inform everyone that the last remaining terrorist, Lateef Bhat, was killed in Kulgam today. Two days earlier, Umar Nisar was also killed in Kulgam,” he added.

1,603 police personnel laid down lives fighting terrorism

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The DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had been fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years, paying tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We have been fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the last 35 years. I pay my tributes and salute our 1,603 martyrs, including our two brave soldiers, martyr Babi Chand and martyr Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives for the nation in Kishtwar recently,” he said.

He said the supreme sacrifices of police personnel continued to strengthen the force's resolve in its fight against terrorism.

“Their supreme sacrifices make us stronger and further strengthen our resolve. The memories of our martyrs always show us the way, remaining our guiding light and source of inspiration,” he said.

Prabhat said the police were not only combating terrorists but were also targeting their support networks and the wider ecosystem sustaining terrorist activities.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police was continuing its operations under their guidance and leadership.

“We are not only combating terrorism but are also continuously striking at its ecosystem. Our endeavour is to completely dismantle and destroy the entire terror ecosystem,” he said.

240 arrested under UAPA in 2025

Giving details of action against terror-related networks, Prabhat said 240 accused were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2025, while 210 arrests had been made under the stringent law so far this year.

He said those arrested included individuals allegedly providing financial and logistical support to terrorist activities, adding that the police would continue to pursue those involved in such networks.

The DGP also shared details of action against properties linked to terrorism, saying 155 properties were attached in 2025 following due legal process, while 122 properties had been attached so far this year.

He said the action covered properties belonging to terrorists operating from Pakistan as well as other individuals involved in terrorism-related activities under the UAPA.

Meanwhile, officials said top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

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Bhat, along with another terrorist, Umar Nisar, was allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, which left three paramilitary personnel injured.

Nisar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at the passing-out parade, which was attended by senior police and civil administration officials and family members of the newly trained officers.